Innovative PET packaging clinches top accolade at IPSA Gold Pack Awards

Mpact’s latest polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle design, the Integrated Moulded Handle (IMH™) clinched a Gold Medal in the IPSA Gold Pack Awards this week, as well as the top accolade as a joint winner of the coveted Gold Pack Trophy.

Introduced to South Africa earlier this year, the internationally patented IMH™ technology stands as a groundbreaking innovation designed to enhance efficiency and sustainability.

Mpact produces IMH™ containers at the Wadeville plant in Gauteng. The transparent, glass-like appearance is offered to the personal care, chemical and homecare markets, with the assurance that PET and rPET have the relevant degree of chemical resistance for most applications. The PET offers a fit-for-purpose alternative to the dairy industry with its refined, quality appearance. To the edible oil industry, it offers reduced UV degradation whilst to the beverage, juice and cordial markets it offers the appropriate CO² and O² ingress and egress. Moreover, rPET is also compatible with colourants, UV stabilisers and barrier agents to further improve shelf life, should it be required, such as in the case of bulk alcoholic packs or vinegars.

“We constantly strive to reduce plastic waste and our latest technology epitomises this cause. The IMH™ technology allows customers to not only meet environmental standards, but to exceed the legislative demands in respect of Extended Producer Responsibility,” said Neelin Naidoo, Mpact Plastics Managing Director.

He explained that unlike alternative packaging where handles are clipped on or inserted, the IMH™ container handle is injection moulded during the preform production process and requires no separation prior to recycling. “We are future-proofing packaging with this technology. The product is designed to support the circular economy by making use of mono-materials and eliminating the use of additional packaging components such as inserted or clip-on handles, which also adds to its cost effectiveness,” said Naidoo.

The IPSA Gold Pack Awards programme promotes excellence in packaging and is designed to showcase the very best of the packaging industry. “Winning a gold medal in the 2023 IPSA Gold Pack Awards as well as the top accolade as the joint winner of the coveted Gold Pack Trophy reaffirm Mpact’s philosophy of creating smarter, sustainable solutions,” Naidoo added.

The IMH™ bottle is one of ten Mpact products which jointly scooped 14 accolades in this year’s IPSA

Gold Pack Awards.