From reputation crisis to online success

1 Mar 2023
Issued by: Location Bank
From reputation crisis to online success

One of our longest-standing clients is still enjoying the immense benefits of our steadfast approach to local SEO. Our consistent efforts over the years have propelled this client to new heights, and the remarkable results speak for themselves.

Our tailored approach included data optimisation, local communication, custom keyword optimisation, and proactive reputation management. The results were nothing short of exceptional with a 3650% increase in website traffic and an astounding 10 600% increase in total views.

At Location Bank, we pride ourselves on delivering measurable results that help our clients succeed in today's digital age. This recent success story is just one example of how our team of experts can elevate your brand to new heights.

Click the link below to read the full case study and discover how Location Bank helped our client bottle up more online visibility, website traffic, and engagement with their customers through online reputation management.

Click to view Case Study


Location Bank
Securing your footprint. Leveraging your presence. Protecting your reputation.

