Clockwork announced as Canon's digital and PR agency of record

Clockwork is pleased to announce its recent appointment as the digital and PR partner for Canon South Africa. The account win and extensive scope of work includes all digital and social media, paid digital media, strategy, and PR solutions across Canon's photography and printer ranges.

The Canon and Clockwork partnership is the picture of compatibility. Founded in Japan in 1937, Canon has become a leading technology company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what is possible through imaging. For almost a decade, Clockwork has been working with forward-thinking clients (many of whom are in the tech space) to bring their brands to life. With the help of Clockwork’s solutions-driven strategy and concept teams, the agency won the account and secured its position as Canon’s partner in results-driven content.

"Clockwork is a very professional agency with a great energy," says sales and marketing director for Canon, Nicola Mungle. “The team are all experts at what they do and have their finger on the pulse when it comes to tech brand experience. They simply get it.”

Tom Manners, co-CEO of Clockwork, is thrilled with the win. “We are excited and ready to hit the ground running in collaboration with the Canon team,” he explains. “As an agency founded by two former technology journalists, we are passionate about partnering with clients in this space. We felt a real connection to the Canon team and are looking forward to making a positive impact quickly.”

Canon is a leading provider of digital cameras, digital SLR cameras, inkjet printers, and professional printers for both business and home use. The international company is supported in South Africa by an inspired and driven local team. As Clockwork starts to collaborate with the Canon team to create engaging, innovative content, look out for reimagined digital and PR content across all of Canon’s platforms.



