Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthBiz Trends 2021Covid-19Facebook Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

KantarTopco MediaIMC ConferenceGrey AfricaMann MadeKLAOgilvy South AfricaSilversoftSpark MediaRX AfricaTechsys DigitalThe SpaceStationDUO Marketing + CommunicationsBoomtownOFM RadioEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Digital News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Paula Hulley, IAB SA CEO, steps down

16 Sep 2021
Haydn Townsend, IAB SA chair has announced that Paula Hulley, IAB SA CEO will not be renewing her contract into 2022.
Paula Hulley
Paula Hulley

After three and a half years, Hulley leaves the IAB SA in a strong strategic, financial, and operational position, cementing the IAB SA’s positioning and enabling it to truly empower the media and marketing industries to thrive in a digital economy and move the industry forward.
Source:
IAB SA launches 'Definition of Digital Content Marketing'

10 Sep 2021


According to the IAB, Hulley’s leadership and contribution have been pivotal in the continued success of the IAB SA’s various initiatives – especially given the added challenges of 2020.

Hulley’s departure from the IAB SA means that one of the most impactful roles in South Africa digital is opening up. If you are at the forefront of digital communications and ambitious about the future of the industry in SA, this might be the role for you.

To find out more about the role of IAB SA CEO, email ten.asbai@nimda. All CV applications are to be sent to the same address by COB, 3 October 2021.
To celebrate Biz's 20th birthday month, get 20% off all rate card products:
Comment

Read more: digital, Haydn Townsend, Paula Hulley, IAB SA, marketing and media

News


Show more
Let's do Biz