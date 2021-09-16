Paula Hulley, IAB SA CEO, steps down

Haydn Townsend, IAB SA chair has announced that Paula Hulley, IAB SA CEO will not be renewing her contract into 2022.
Paula Hulley
After three and a half years, Hulley leaves the IAB SA in a strong strategic, financial, and operational position, cementing the IAB SA’s positioning and enabling it to truly empower the media and marketing industries to thrive in a digital economy and move the industry forward.
According to the IAB, Hulley’s leadership and contribution have been pivotal in the continued success of the IAB SA’s various initiatives – especially given the added challenges of 2020.
Hulley’s departure from the IAB SA means that one of the most impactful roles in South Africa digital is opening up. If you are at the forefront of digital communications and ambitious about the future of the industry in SA, this might be the role for you.
To find out more about the role of IAB SA CEO, email ten.asbai@nimda
. All CV applications are to be sent to the same address by COB, 3 October 2021.