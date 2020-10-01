Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

October - The official start of the 4th quarter

1 Oct 2020
Issued by: Bizcommunity.com
With 90 days to go to the end of 2020, speed and decisiveness are the advantage.

According to business coaches and sales consultants, the fourth quarter is everything, possibly the most important of the marketing year. Not a time to take your foot off the gas, but rather to put foot, with a last boost before the well-deserved festive downtime. Even as this has been one of the most challenging on record, as sports fans know it’s not over till it’s over and being behind can be the starting block you need to dig deep for a good finish.

While your competition might be slowing down, the fourth quarter allows you the element of surprise, finish 2020 strong and in pole position for the first quarter of 2021…

Taking stock of the year to date, assessing the competitive environment and revisiting any of your unfinished strategic goals, can provide the reset you need to finish 2020 with the element of surprise in your favour.

Strike now, here’s how:
  • Be front-page news - Open a Biz Press Office newsroom (-15% for new signups before the end of November)
  • Sponsor #BizTrends2021 online, multimedia and virtual event fest (choose 19 sectors and niche sectors)
  • Sponsor #BestofBiz in your sector (most-read company and news articles of 2020 - bundled and ideal for sharing as holiday reads)
  • Take us to your leaders - Spotlight your leadership or company heroes on our front pages with interviews and multimedia
  • Publish ‘state-of-the-market’ reports or insights via Biz front pages
  • Registrations and entries: Plan ahead to get great responses to 2021 event and webinar promotions
  • Collaborations: Be generous by sharing stories of recent collaborations and outreach activations
  • Festive specials: Discounts on Festive Special banner campaigns can play to your advantage…

Contact moc.ytinummoczib@selas to get an unfair competitive advantage that will boost your marketing efforts way into the new year, with Biz fourth quarter specials. #Q42Q1; #90DayChallenge

