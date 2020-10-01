Loeries
Covid-19
Loeries Creative Week 2020
Monday, 16 November to Friday 20, November
Five days of talks, panel discussions and workshops from 1pm to 4pm each followed by daily awards announcements and DJ sets.
The broadcast version of Loeries Creative Week 2020 will have three channels with over 75 hours of content! The three channels are Loeries Presents, Loeries Conversations and Loeries Engage.
Details about these channels are as follows:
Loeries Presents will see keynote speakers from across the world join the Creative Week platform.
Tune in to listen to live talks by:
- Katherina Tudball - creative director from SuperUnion in the UK who repositioned Shakespeare’s Globe.
- Iain Thomas - one of the world’s most popular poets who’s been quoted by Hollywood and British Royalty.
- Julie Adenuga – celebrated as one of Forbes 30 under 30 and NME's 500 Most Influential People in Britain.
- Dr Rebecca Swift - global head of Creative Insights, Getty Images.
- Dennis Lueck - number one creative in Switzerland and drummer in a punk rock band.
- Jess Weiner – a rockstar US-based consultant who helped Mattel reposition Barbie to be more culturally relevant and works with Fortune 500 companies to better reflect people in their media, marketing and advertising.
- Niko Omilana – English YouTuber best known for his prank-style videos that have garnered nearly a quarter billion views.
- Nicholas Hulley - executive creative director of AMV BBDO.
- Tayo Aina - Nigerian filmmaker who is focussed on changing the way the world views Africa.
- And more inspirational speakers to be announced soon!
Loeries Conversations takes a deeper look at the hot-button topics facing our industry in curated round table discussions. Meet industry leaders from across the region as we uncover strategies to #CreateChange for good. We’ll confront misrepresentation, transformation, diversity, gender disparity and more.
Loeries Engage is the time to get your hands dirty! Join this channel of practical and wondrous workshops, masterclasses and open briefs. Learn about virtual reality, artificial intelligence, Ancient Egyptian calligraphy, how to invest your pay cheque to plan for your financial future and so much more!
Be inspired by Instagram influencers from across the region, join Sanlam as they help you master your financial future and go on a journey with Vodacom as we explore how building profit and community value is imperative in our region.
If you are looking to #CreateChange then be prepared for the most inspirational briefs and challenge your colleagues, in other agencies and companies, with our versus battles as the regions finest go head to head on hot-button topics.
All of these amazing experiences culminate in the biggest awards across Africa and the Middle East - the Loerie Awards 2020. Every afternoon we will be announcing winners after weeks of intense judging.
Bigger and Bolder – Loeries Creative Week 2020. #CreateChange
Tickets on sale at loeries.com
