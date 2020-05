iProspect SA welcomes the appointment of Sadiqah Levy

Sadiqah Levy, iProspect SA's newly-appointed director of commercial and operations

Surrounded by people with an immense passion for digital combined with her inquisitive, ambitious personality and strong desire to be a successful woman, Levy began her career in digital in 2004.Currently, with over 15 years of digital experience and significant learnings, Levy continues to empower herself by staying on top of and understanding the constantly evolving digital landscape as well as empowering the teams that work with her daily.Sadiqah joined the Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) in June 2017, since inception she has shown huge growth and success within the network and showcased exceptional leadership and interpersonal skills. Her new role will include supporting recently appointed managing director Clare Trafankowska on all levels, identifying opportunities to deliver cost savings and operation efficiencies across iProspect as well as delivering outstanding client and consumer insight to strengthen new business and pitch processes.– Sadiqah Levy.Koo Govender, CEO of DAN South Africa, said: