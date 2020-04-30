iProspect SA welcomes the appointment of Sadiqah Levy

Sadiqah Levy, iProspect SA's newly-appointed director of commercial and operations
Surrounded by people with an immense passion for digital combined with her inquisitive, ambitious personality and strong desire to be a successful woman, Levy began her career in digital in 2004.
Currently, with over 15 years of digital experience and significant learnings, Levy continues to empower herself by staying on top of and understanding the constantly evolving digital landscape as well as empowering the teams that work with her daily.
Sadiqah joined the Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) in June 2017, since inception she has shown huge growth and success within the network and showcased exceptional leadership and interpersonal skills. Her new role will include supporting recently appointed managing director Clare Trafankowska on all levels, identifying opportunities to deliver cost savings and operation efficiencies across iProspect as well as delivering outstanding client and consumer insight to strengthen new business and pitch processes.
“It will be my honour to work alongside Clare in this new capacity. I look forward to continuing to grow under new leadership, and I am also excited and looking forward to adding more value to the team in my new position.” – Sadiqah Levy.
Koo Govender, CEO of DAN South Africa, said: “At DAN, our philosophy is to boost our talent from within and I am extremely proud of the hard work, loyalty and dedication Sadiqah has shown towards the iProspect brand. I know she will continue to add immense value to the team and wish her all the best in her new role.”
Dentsu Aegis Network helps clients build consumer relationships by communicating their products and brands effectively. Our distinctive and innovative range of products and services include marketing and communications strategies through digital creative execution, media planning and buying, mobile applications, SEO, content creation, brand tracking and marketing analytics.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.