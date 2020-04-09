Digital Company news South Africa

Dentsu Data Labs sub-Saharan Africa launches #Covid-19 Intelligence Centre

Issued by: Dentsu Aegis Network
Dentsu Data Labs (DDL) sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), a specialist division within Dentsu Aegis Network SSA, is taking the lead in data intelligence and consultancy by launching a Covid-19 Intelligence Centre to assist brands in their communication planning and decision-making during the Covid-19 crisis.
During this period of extreme uncertainty, brands are finding it increasingly difficult to make informed marketing decisions given that the marketplace and consumer behaviours are changing daily across Africa.

While consumers are under lockdown, brands want to create closer relationships with their customers through relevant, compelling communications and experiences. Therefore, harnessing the power of data and technology is critical in helping businesses survive – now and post-Covid-19.

The DDL Intelligence Centre is a cross-disciplinary solution, developed to help brands work through the issues they face by analysing how best to make decisions with regards to communication, media channels and audience strategies, as well as creative and content development, in order to stay relevant and true to the brand’s value system.

Jaco Lintvelt, managing director for Dentsu Data Labs SSA, said the following about the launch: “Our Intelligence Centre can help solve complex business cases with the data sources that are being pulled together in a unique way from different public and owned-data sets. It will assist brands by giving them real-time access to consumer trends and sentiments, depending on the industry the client is in.”

Jaco Lintvelt, continues: “All the solutions that Dentsu Data Labs sub-Saharan Africa provides to brands will be customised to the business case, focusing on what’s most important for them at this stage of the lockdown.

“Our tailored approach can deliver customised solutions – according to the business requirements and the brand’s specific needs during the lockdown. For each client, we draw on our specialist expertise across our core disciplines to provide a bespoke solution specifically tailored to meet their needs:

click to enlarge

“The Intelligence Centre will focus on delivering results that are achievable and immediately actionable.”

To stand a chance to be a part of the Dentsu Data Labs online launch event – contact the team on . There are a limited number of virtual seats available.


Please note: While the Intelligence Centre is a paid-for service, our commercial models are not designed to generate profit from this public health crisis.

Dentsu Aegis Network's press office

Dentsu Aegis Network Dentsu Aegis Network helps clients build consumer relationships by communicating their products and brands effectively. Our distinctive and innovative range of products and services include marketing and communications strategies through digital creative execution, media planning and buying, mobile applications, SEO, content creation, brand tracking and marketing analytics.
Profile | News | Contact
