Solutions in unusual times

The Covid-19 pandemic means that pretty much nothing is business as usual. Customers are concerned about how businesses are adapting to the situation - wondering if you're open, have product available, if those products are safe and what your Covid-19 business message is.

There are several steps we are taking to ensure our client’s location needs are met, so when customers are searching online for your business, your information and messaging is accurately updated. For brick and mortar businesses, often an online listing is the first thing your customers will see in search. Now, with online/search traffic spiking its key to ensure your listing is updated correctly.Click on the link below for our quick summary of how your business can adapt fast in these trying times.