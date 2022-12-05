Industries

Africa


20 African media professionals receive Elevate Scholarship

5 Dec 2022
Source © Matthias Ziegler 123rf The third annual Elevate Scholarship class of 50 media professionals includes 20 media professionals from Africa from a total of 31 countries and a record-breaking 432 applications

African receipts hail from Ethiopia, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho, and Chad, with two receipts from Malawi, and Uganda, and three receipts from Nigeria Kenya, and South Africa.The announcement by the International News Media Association (INMA) and the Google News Initiative (GNI) took place recently in Dalla, US.

Focus on diversity and inclusion

The focus of the scholarship is diversity and inclusion in the news media industry. It includes free access to three INMA master classes in 2023, a professional development meet-up with INMA and Google, a scholarship certificate, and a one-year INMA membership.

The Elevate Scholarship programme aims to strengthen the news business by equipping new faces and voices with strong media industry fundamentals as well as networking and professional development opportunities.

The scholarship elevates historically under-represented and disadvantaged groups in early- to mid-career positions. Such groups include race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, access to higher education, immigration, disabilities, and more.

“The inclusion of under-represented professionals in the news media industry is critical for innovation and the future of news media,” says Earl J. Wilkinson, executive director and CEO of INMA.

“Supporting upcoming news organisations from diverse backgrounds serving many communities is central to the Google News Initiative’s work, and we are proud to continue to partner with INMA to provide these opportunities in enabling a sustainable and innovative news ecosystem,” says Robbie Brown, news partnerships lead at Google.

Source © audioundwerbung
Free apps development training for journalists

30 Nov 2022

African media professionals selected

The professionals selected for Elevate Scholarships from Africa are:

  • Keletso Thobega, news reporter, Botswana Guardian & The Midweek Sun, Botswana
  • Asnan Stanyslas, editor-in-chief, Le Pays, Chad
  • Samuel Abate Woldetsadik, journalist, Al-AIN News, Ethiopia
  • Jamila Akweley Okertchiri, journalist, Daily Guide Network, Ghana
  • Jackline Alosi, news/production director & content producer, Nation Media Group Ltd., Kenya
  • Seth Enos, brand manager, The Standard Media Group, Kenya
  • Walter Mabonga, sub-editor, Tuko.co.ke, Kenya
  • Lerato Peggy Matheka, managing editor, Newsday Media, Lesotho
  • Winston Nelson Mwale, editor-in-chief, AfricaBrief, Malawi
  • Edyth Kambalame, bureau chief, Nation Publications Limited, Malawi
  • Angie September, senior sub-editor, Namibia Press Agency (NAMPA), Namibia
  • Olubunmi Yekini, senior reporter/producer/content creator, Radio NOW, 95.3FM, Nigeria
  • Damilola Lawal, product and engagement editor, HumAngle Media, Nigeria
  • Adegbolahan Akinola, senior digital and print supervisor, Punch Nigeria Limited, Nigeria
  • Lebogang Mashego, current affairs desk manager, Briefly News, South Africa
  • Mamusa Ndzeku, production/layout sub-editor, Independent Media, South Africa
  • Candice Eva Williams, product manager, Mail & Guardian, South Africa
  • Justine Muboka, sub editor, 102 Mega FM, Uganda
  • Ezaruku Draku Franklin, staff reporter, Monitor Publications Limited, Uganda
  • Perseverance Javangwe, reporter, Community Voices Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe

See all 50 professionals selected for the Elevate Scholarships here

The Google News Initiative (GNI)

The Google News Initiative (GNI) is Google’s effort to partner with news publishers around the world to build a long-lasting, diverse and innovative news ecosystem. We do this by offering training, programmes, funding, and products to journalists and newsrooms to help strengthen their work in the digital age.

The International News Media Association (INMA)

The International News Media Association (INMA) is a global community of market-leading news media companies reinventing how they engage audiences and grow revenue. The INMA community consists of more than 20,000 members at 900+ news media companies in 83 countries.

Read more: media, INMA, GNI, News media, Google News Initiative

