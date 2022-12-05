20 African media professionals receive Elevate Scholarship

African receipts hail from Ethiopia, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho, and Chad, with two receipts from Malawi, and Uganda, and three receipts from Nigeria Kenya, and South Africa.The announcement by the International News Media Association (INMA) and the Google News Initiative (GNI) took place recently in Dalla, US.
The focus of the scholarship is diversity and inclusion in the news media industry. It includes free access to three INMA master classes in 2023, a professional development meet-up with INMA and Google, a scholarship certificate, and a one-year INMA membership.
The Elevate Scholarship programme aims to strengthen the news business by equipping new faces and voices with strong media industry fundamentals as well as networking and professional development opportunities.
The scholarship elevates historically under-represented and disadvantaged groups in early- to mid-career positions. Such groups include race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, access to higher education, immigration, disabilities, and more.
“The inclusion of under-represented professionals in the news media industry is critical for innovation and the future of news media,” says Earl J. Wilkinson, executive director and CEO of INMA.
“Supporting upcoming news organisations from diverse backgrounds serving many communities is central to the Google News Initiative’s work, and we are proud to continue to partner with INMA to provide these opportunities in enabling a sustainable and innovative news ecosystem,” says Robbie Brown, news partnerships lead at Google.
The professionals selected for Elevate Scholarships from Africa are:
