Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Hot 102.7FMBusiness and Arts South AfricaThe Publicity WorkshopATKASA - Digital AgencySHAREit GroupJacaranda FMClockworkAlgoa FMDigital School of MarketingPrimedia BroadcastingKena OutdooreMediaOrnicoVega SchoolSocial PlacesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Media News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Sanef announces science journalism internship programme

30 Nov 2022
Science journalism in South Africa is in a critical need to be developed and invested in. This is according to the South African National Editor's Forum (Sanef) which said this was evident during the recent pandemic. Currently there are a limited number of science journalists in the mainstream media in South Africa.
Source:
Source:www.pixabay.com

Development

In order to develop science journalism in South Africa, Sanef, in collaboration with the South African Agency for Science and Technology Advancement (SAASTA), a business unit of the National Research Foundation and the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) are launching a Science Journalism Internship Programme. This initiative will support mainstream media in South Africa.

“There is significant potential for growth in the quantity and impact of science coverage both in mainstream media and community media in South Africa. Many dedicated science journalists who previously specialised in the science and technology beat are no longer working full time for the mainstream media and some of the science desks have been discontinued,” says SAASTA managing director, Dr Mamoeletsi Mosia.

Source:
Sanef and PMI announce digital course for up and coming journalists

16 Nov 2022

“Many science journalists are working as freelancers and in a community media the availability of science journalism capacity is even lower,” she added.

Some of the challenges that have been identified in research studies on science journalism in South Africa have included: the lack of investment and budget of media organisation to support science journalism, the industry being under-resourced in terms of science journalism skills, the complexity of the relationship between scientists and journalists, and the low appetite for publishing and buying science news articles, amongst others.

Trustworthy news

“The demand for honest and trustworthy scientific news stories has been more pronounced since the outbreak of Covid-19. South Africans had trust that journalists would dig and find accurate information about the plague and educate intended audiences as they researched more about the virus. As SANEF, we believe it is time the media reinvest in the education and growth of scientific writers in this country,” said Sbu Ngalwa Sanef chairman.

The internship programme will be roll out in phases and in phase one, the interns will be placed within the SABC. The successful applicants will work in SABC newsrooms across the country, to produce science, technology and innovation stories for broadcasts and online media.

The South African Agency for Science and Technology Advancement will also partner with other media outlets including Media24, Newsroom Afrika and EWN. The aim is to partner with multiple mainstream media outlets through this initiative and in 2023 the internship will be expanded to even add more mainstream media outlets in South Africa.

In 2016 SAASTA signed a Memorandum of Agreement with the Media Development and Diversity Agency to introduce a similar science journalism developmental programme in the community media space. The project has continuously enhanced the science journalism capacity in the community media in all nine provinces, as it has been rare for the community media to cover science and technology stories in the past. This project currently has community media partners in all nine provinces and currently employs twenty-eight science journalism volunteers. The aim is to expand it to have community media partners in every district municipality in the country.

NextOptions
Read more: journalism, science, internship, SABC, SANEF, Bizcommunity, SAASTA, Sbu Ngalwa

Related

Source: Supplied.
M&C Saatchi Abel launches free publication for youth1 hour ago
Source © audioundwerbung
Free apps development training for journalists2 hours ago
Source:
2023 trends to expect in marketing, beauty and travel22 hours ago
Source:
Meta launches #FlexNaija metaverse campaign for content creators in Nigeria23 hours ago
Source:
World Cup 2022: how sponsorship has become less about selling drinks and more about geopolitics1 day ago
Grant Macpherson. Source: Supplied.
#Newsmaker: Grant Macpherson, CMO for KFC Africa2 days ago
Jarred Cinman. Source: Supplied.
Jarred Cinman cleared of wrongdoing by ACA for Loeries article25 Nov 2022
Source:
All the 2022 national Vodacom Journalist of the Year award winners25 Nov 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz