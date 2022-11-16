Sanef and PMI announce digital course for up and coming journalists

South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) is partnering with Project Management Institute (PMI) to make available a digital-based course to upskill and reskill journalists.

The course is inspired by the rapid technological advancement that has impacted the media landscape extensively over the last few years which forced newsrooms to actively seek ways to adapt.

A welcome intervention

The Citizen Developer (CD) course will benefit 25 up-and-coming multimedia and community journalists. PMI and Sanef said what sets this course apart is its distinctive relevance to a sector that needs to rapidly pioneer changes to transform the way it tells stories and engages with audiences.

They said the onset of lockdowns in 2020 hastened the need to embrace technology in a way that bridges the worlds of traditional media and an always-on marketplace. The CD course is a welcome intervention to develop and enhance digital skills in the news media.

Sanef Chairperson, Sbu Ngalwa, says, “There is a clear need to create versatile channels and approaches for journalists to enhance their craft. We’re therefore pleased to partner with PMI on this first-of-its-kind initiative. It is a progressive step towards ensuring that the industry continues to adapt, evolve, and grow.”

Engaging online presence

Research highlights the need for rapid innovation in the news media across the country. According to Sortlist, the average South African spends 10 hours online on their smartphones every day for work, general browsing, and social media. That means journalists need more than just having an engaging online presence but to become platform creators. Journalists selected for the CD course will be upskilled in the creation of applications software using low code / no code platforms.

PMI is pleased to support Sanef’s efforts to drive digital transformation in the news media sector. “We are delighted to be part of this initiative to empower journalists with skills to unleash their creative potential and transform the sector. We look forward to seeing innovative ways of creating and sharing stories,” said George Asamani, MD of sub-Saharan Africa at PMI.

Sanef will soon issue an invitation to journalists to apply for the opportunity as well as admission requirements and the selection process.