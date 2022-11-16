BehindtheSelfie: Madelain Roscher, managing director of PR Worx

This week, we caught up with the magnanimous managing director of full-service marketing-communications agency PR Worx, Madelain Roscher.

Image supplied: Madelain Roscher

Where do you live, work and play?

I live in Sandton and my company, PR Worx, is based at Fourways Golf Park, across the road from Fourways Mall.

The mashie golf course attracted me to the office park as I enjoy playing golf and having private walking meetings with my team.

What’s really behind your selfie?

People may see a strong, independent businesswoman, mother, and wife when they see my selfies - but they may not realise that only one in a hundred pics make it online!

As women, we are often so critical of how we look that the elusive perfect selfie sometimes prevents us from just capturing a sweet moment that will be a great memory in years to come.

(This selfie was taken on my Samsung S22 with a desk-standing tripod.)

What does a typical weekend look like for you now?

My weekends are reserved for spending quality time with my family. We enjoy the outdoors, eating out and having movie marathons with popcorn and homemade slushies.

Describe your career so far.

I have an incredibly rewarding and satisfying career. As a senior corporate executive at a very young age, I was able to tick off many professional goals that helped shape me to become a successful entrepreneur.

I have built PR Worx to be one of the leading marketing-communications firms in Africa and take great satisfaction in advising and working with incredible blue-chip and multinational companies, political leaders, innovators and trendsetters.

If I could go back in time, I wouldn’t change a thing about my professional life. I love what I do and have an awesome team who backs me up. Work has never felt like work to me.

What are you streaming/reading/listening to right now?

Every morning I begin with an hour-long bath where I start my day with candles, incense, prayers, meditation and motivational podcasts.

Depending on my mood, I listen to personal or professional uplifting speakers like Let It Be Easy by Susie Moore; David Goggins, an ex-Navy Seal who will kick anyone’s butt into gear; and Chatri Sityodtong a multi-billion dollar entrepreneur who uses the discipline of martial arts to build his businesses.

Whenever I get an opportunity, I read. I have just finished Make Money While You Sleep by Lucy Griffiths, Unf*ck Yourself: Get Out of Your Head and Into your Life by Gary John Bishop, and Christine Quinn’s Boss B*tch, which was a total disappointment.

Give us the quote you like to live your life by.

My favourite quote is “Whether you think you can or you can’t, you’re right” by Henry Ford.

I believe in the law of attraction and that you attract whatever you fill your head with, which is why having a positive mindset is so important to me.

Do you have any secret talents?

My secret talent is not quite a secret. I am the Christmas queen! It is the most important event of the year for me as we celebrate Jesus’ birthday. It also gives me the opportunity to spoil my family and remind my loved ones how much they mean to me.

This year I will be decorating five Christmas trees at home, and Kayden (11), Christian (9) and I and will be making biscuits for everyone again. While my husband, Neil, and my mom, Bubbles, cook up a feast for the family, I decorate according to a theme every year. Trust me, you want to be at my house on Christmas day!

What are some of your best loadshedding survival tips?

My best loadshedding tip is to get a generator! Seriously though, do not allow the blackouts to affect your mindset negatively.

Avoid frustrations by planning around the outages so prep meals or braai, let the kids bathe earlier, and capitalise on lights turning off at 10pm by getting a good night’s sleep.