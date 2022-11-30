BehindtheSelfie: Marco Valente, founder of The Iconic Group

We caught up with CEO and founder of The Iconic Group (formerly known as Motion Icon), Marco Valente, to find out how he spends his time outside of the office. The Iconic Group is an Out of Home advertising agency based in Johannesburg.

Image supplied: Marco Valente

Where do you live, work and play?

I live and work in Johannesburg North, love the Midlands of Natal and the Cape.

What’s really behind your selfie?

An entrepreneur, family man and believer in Jesus Christ (who has had to have a lot of patience with me)

What does a typical weekend look like for you now?

Lazing about with my wife and kids, church, walking our Dachshunds and riding bikes all over the country (sometimes with my wife clinging to the back).

Describe your career so far.

Mainly entrepreneurial with some corporate stints as CEO and/or head of sales in some blue chip and/or Multinational Companies.

What are you streaming/reading/listening to right now?

All sorts of books on Headway, Joe Rogan, Jordan Peterson, Ben Shapiro and Joseph Prince.

What’s your favourite gif?

A laughing one.

Give us the quote you like to live your life by?

Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not unto your own understanding.

Do you have any secret talents?

I can cook well (certain food types) and am pretty good at helping people with personal issues. I originally studied and qualified to be a shrink (believe it or not).

And, I can speak “pretend I’m fluent” in Italian really well.

What are some of your best loadshedding survival tips?

Go to a happy place in your mind. Remind yourself to buy an inverter, yet again, and don’t be in an elevator when it happens.