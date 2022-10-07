Wavemaker South Africa wins BMW

Wavemaker has won the media contract for luxury car manufacturer BMW in South Africa.

Well-equipped to serve one of the world's most recognisable automotive brands, Wavemaker is an established supplier of innovative media solutions to facilitate client growth.

Merissa Himraj, CEO of Wavemaker South Africa, said: “We are extremely proud of our team, who worked tirelessly to win this new business. BMW is an illustrious brand with a long history, and we look forward to supporting its growth in Africa. We are committed to delivering best-in-class solutions that drive real business results for our clients.”

With this new win, Wavemaker continues its growth trajectory and expands its client base in South Africa. BMW's position as a market leader in South Africa will be strengthened by Wavemaker's unrivalled media expertise. The company will transition to begin operations in January 2023.



