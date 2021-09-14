Netwerk24 undergoing a metamorphosis

Netwerk24, the acting digital home of Media24's Afrikaans titles, is moving to a new platform in early October. It will also be launching a brand new app.

This move will unlock several new functionalities for Netwerk24’s approximately 80,000 subscribers. The new platform aims to be more user-friendly and technologically advanced in the reading, viewing, and listening experience.New functionalities include:In August there was another new addition to Netwerk24’s digital offering. Monday to Thursday from 6pm subscribers can now view the Blitsnuus bulletin, a five-minute summary of the day’s news in video format.Henriëtte Loubser, Netwerk24’s editor-in-chief, says, “As an editorial team, we are excited about the changes as it will improve the way our work is showcased. When it comes to news, Netwerk24’s countrywide team of reporters work digital-first, but copy also flows to Die Burger, Beeld and Volksblad (which is a purely digital newspaper these days). This means we don’t only focus on news of national importance, but also events that are of relevance to readers in these newspapers’ specific regions. We tell stories in which everyday people are the heroes and newsmakers, not only celebrities and politicians. We investigate issues which are of real importance to you ­– there where you work and live.”Community newspapers will also have access to a more prominent ‘display space’ on Netwerk24, allowing readers easy access to their TygerBurger, Paarl Post, BloemNuus, NoordkaapBulletin, PE Express, and more.Netwerk24's offering still includes access to Afrikaans newspapers and magazines in the Media24 stable, except Landbouweekblad, which will be cultivating its own platform. This brand is moving to its own digital home and app to which users can subscribe separately.“The introduction of a paywall strategy for Landbou.com is an attempt at ensuring the long-term sustainability of the Landbouweekblad brand,” says Chris Burgess, editor-in-chief of Landbouweekblad.According to Loubser, Netwerk24 remains committed to building a future for quality journalism. “We want to offer our subscribers unique content in the most convenient way possible. No other service in the world gives you access to the news of the moment in Afrikaans together with content from leading newspapers and magazines – all for only R99 per month – by merely taking out your phone.”