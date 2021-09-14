Netwerk24 undergoing a metamorphosis

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthBiz Trends 2021Covid-19Facebook Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Spark MediaRX AfricaTechsys DigitalThe SpaceStationDUO Marketing + CommunicationsBoomtownOFM RadioNorthlink CollegeGrey AfricaJacaranda FMClockworkDMASADistellIncubetaGordon Institute of Business ScienceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Media News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • CWDi rebirths as Happy Friday
    CWDi rebirths as Happy Friday
    A four-and-a-half-day work week; 25 days annual leave; no emails or WhatsApps after 6pm; side hustles supported by the agency; work from anywhere and a counsellor on call - meet the through-the-line advertising agency of the future. As of 13 September 2021, CWDi will be known as Happy Friday by reinventing the agency model - for staff and clients alike.
  • Unathi Mtya,group chief information officer for African Bank
    African Bank Group CIO appointed
    Unathi Mtya has been appointed group chief information officer for African Bank.
  • Seychelles removes SA from list of 'restricted countries'
    Seychelles removes SA from list of 'restricted countries'
    In the latest Health Entry and Stay Conditions for Travellers update (V3.5), South Africa is removed from Seychelles' list of 'restricted countries', which means that passengers from South Africa, vaccinated or not, will be allowed entry to the islands without need for quarantine on arrival.
  • Source: © SAnews.gov.za President Cyril Ramaphosa
    Adjusted Level 2 for SA
    On Sunday evening President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa would move from Adjusted Alert Level 3 to Adjusted Alert Level 2 of the lockdown, with an easing in the restrictions on movements of people and gatherings in the country.
  • Modern customer engagement: Keeping up with Gen Y and Z
    Modern customer engagement: Keeping up with Gen Y and Z
    The term 'customer engagement' is arguably one of the biggest buzzwords in today's business landscape. It's so widely used that when many people hear the phrase, they interpret it as a checkbox item. It is, however, an ongoing crucial relationship between a company and its customers, which is determined by the customer's preferences and behaviour. By Andrew Bourne
  • Helen R. McIntee, president of the African Marketing Confederation
    The AMC announces relaunch
    The African Marketing Confederation (AMC) has announced its relaunch, with updated vision and goals. The AMC is a pan-African body of marketing professionals with the aim to bring national marketing bodies and associations of nine countries together.
  • McCormick Property Development breaks ground at Mamelodi Square
    McCormick Property Development breaks ground at Mamelodi Square
    Rural retail development specialists McCormick Property Development (MPD) broke ground at Mamelodi Square earlier this month. Developed in partnership with Putprop Limited, Mamelodi Square will be a single-level enclosed mall spanning over 16,000m2.
  • Red & Yellow partners with Unilever on BCom in Marketing degree
    Red & Yellow partners with Unilever on BCom in Marketing degree
    A partnership between the Red & Yellow Creative School of Business and global FMCG giant Unilever looks to produce future-fit graduates ready for the challenging and rewarding world of marketing.
  • Alcohol industry cautiously optimistic as sales restrictions ease
    Alcohol industry cautiously optimistic as sales restrictions ease
    South Africa's beer and liquor industry associations have welcomed the easing of lockdown restrictions as a result of the move to Adjusted Alert Level 2, effective from today, 13 September.
  • All the 2021 Gender Mainstreaming Awards winners
    All the 2021 Gender Mainstreaming Awards winners
    Gender Mainstreaming Awards announced the winners of its 2021 edition during a virtual celebratory event co-hosted by Accenture and Business Engage, with the support of partners across many industries.
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Netwerk24 undergoing a metamorphosis

14 Sep 2021
Netwerk24, the acting digital home of Media24's Afrikaans titles, is moving to a new platform in early October. It will also be launching a brand new app.
Henriëtte Loubser, Netwerk24's editor-in-chief
Henriëtte Loubser, Netwerk24's editor-in-chief

This move will unlock several new functionalities for Netwerk24’s approximately 80,000 subscribers. The new platform aims to be more user-friendly and technologically advanced in the reading, viewing, and listening experience.

New functionalities include:
  • A text to voice function which will enable subscribers to listen to the articles of their choice,
  • Access to live market data and sports results,
  • Settings for weather updates and traffic incident alerts in users’ specific region,
  • An improved comments function at the bottom of articles,
  • The option to download e-publications in the app and store it on their device to read at a later stage.
In August there was another new addition to Netwerk24’s digital offering. Monday to Thursday from 6pm subscribers can now view the Blitsnuus bulletin, a five-minute summary of the day’s news in video format.

Media24 Lifestyle glossies see year-on-year growth
Media24 Lifestyle glossies see year-on-year growth

Issued by Media24 Lifestyle 17 Aug 2021



Henriëtte Loubser, Netwerk24’s editor-in-chief, says, “As an editorial team, we are excited about the changes as it will improve the way our work is showcased. When it comes to news, Netwerk24’s countrywide team of reporters work digital-first, but copy also flows to Die Burger, Beeld and Volksblad (which is a purely digital newspaper these days). This means we don’t only focus on news of national importance, but also events that are of relevance to readers in these newspapers’ specific regions. We tell stories in which everyday people are the heroes and newsmakers, not only celebrities and politicians. We investigate issues which are of real importance to you ­– there where you work and live.”

Localised news


Community newspapers will also have access to a more prominent ‘display space’ on Netwerk24, allowing readers easy access to their TygerBurger, Paarl Post, BloemNuus, NoordkaapBulletin, PE Express, and more.

Netwerk24's offering still includes access to Afrikaans newspapers and magazines in the Media24 stable, except Landbouweekblad, which will be cultivating its own platform. This brand is moving to its own digital home and app to which users can subscribe separately.

LevelFox - Media24's new home for SA gamers
LevelFox - Media24's new home for SA gamers

Issued by Media24 Lifestyle 10 Aug 2021


“The introduction of a paywall strategy for Landbou.com is an attempt at ensuring the long-term sustainability of the Landbouweekblad brand,” says Chris Burgess, editor-in-chief of Landbouweekblad.

According to Loubser, Netwerk24 remains committed to building a future for quality journalism. “We want to offer our subscribers unique content in the most convenient way possible. No other service in the world gives you access to the news of the moment in Afrikaans together with content from leading newspapers and magazines – all for only R99 per month – by merely taking out your phone.”
To celebrate Biz's 20th birthday month, get 20% off all rate card products:
Comment

Read more: media, Media24, Beeld, Die Burger, Landbouweekblad, Volksblad, Chris Burgess, Netwerk24, Henriëtte Loubser, Tygerburger

News


Show more
Let's do Biz