Register for our free webinar: Media Spend. Opportunities in Challenging Times.

Spark Media, a division of Caxton/CTP, in collaboration with Dr Azar Jammine from Econometrix, will be hosting a free unmissable webinar on Thursday, 26 August 2021, 10-11am. By gathering and analysing comprehensive quantitative data, Dr Azar Jammine will unpack local media spending habits and the opportunities that have emerged in these challenging times.
The webinar will focus on the ongoing economic challenges facing South African businesses and highlight media opportunities that will in turn stimulate local economies and generate healthier communities and businesses alike. The Chief Economist will outline some key insights on where and how to spend media money effectively during an economic downturn, the Covid-19 pandemic and politically volatile times. Speaker
Dr Azar Jammine
Director and Chief Economist
Econometrix
Academically, Dr Jammine obtained a BSc (Hons) in Mathematical Statistics and a BA (Hons) in Economics at Wits, followed by an M.Sc in Economics from the LSE and a PhD at the London Business School.
Dr Jammine has conducted over 5,000 presentations to leading client corporations and other institutions as well as at conferences dealing with the local and international economic environment. Dr Jammine has been quoted over the years in more than 4,000 newspaper and magazine articles in South Africa and abroad (including The New York Times
, Time
magazine, Newsweek
, The Economist
, The London Times
, The Financial Times
, Le Figaro
, Le Monde
, Les Echos
, Corriere de la Sera
and other national newspapers) and has been interviewed hundreds of times on local and international radio and television, (including different channels of the SABC, radio 702, M-Net, e.tv, Kyknet, eNCA, CNBC, CCTV, ANN7, Business Day TV, Skye News, BBC, ITN, CNN, ABC, Reuters, Al Jazeera, National Public Broadcasting Radio (USA), National Public Broadcasting TV (USA), Radio France Internationale, Canadian and Swiss Broadcasting Corporations), in three languages. Who should attend? Register now
Register now >>> https://bit.ly/3xQkajR