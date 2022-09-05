HPCSA enhances its online capabilities

The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) is currently enhancing its online platform which is aimed at ensuring that HPCSA upholds its mandate and becomes an effective and efficient regulator.

The enhancement project will be implemented over a period of eight phases focusing on various service functionalities which were previously conducted manually. This will ensure that by the end of the project, the portal is fully functional and running at optimal capacity.

The first phase of the project will focus on improving the complaints management system, which will benefit Council and its stakeholders.

Complaints handling

The online complaints management system will enable members of the public, practitioners and other stakeholders to lodge complaints and respond to complaints respectively. The system makes provision for the reporting of unregistered persons posing as practitioners registered under the Health

Professions Act No.56 of 1974 (aka bogus practitioners).

Professional practice

The portal allows practitioners and stakeholders to submit enquiries and to upload the required evidence of CPD compliance on the online portal. CPD accreditors provide bulk attendance registers for direct uploading onto the online portal in order to update CPD status for practitioners.

The platform enables practitioners to view, retrieve and download their invoices and statements at any given time.

Payments and proof of payments can be made on the platform.

This is an efficient platform that allows a two-way communication, and service requests can be made with ease. To eliminate any delays, practitioners and members of the public are encouraged to utilise the platform which is accessible here