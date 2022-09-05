Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

BonitasCOHSASAIntercareBizcommunity.comThe Publicity WorkshopThe Children’s Hospital TrustCingulateBabyYumYum.co.zaSkin RenewalEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Healthcare News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Healthcare jobs

  • Health Promotion Officer Gqeberha
  • Industrial Engineer - Manufacturing Johannesburg
  • Quality Assurance Junior Pharmacist Johannesburg
  • Health Promotion Officer Durban
  • Marketing Coordinator Johannesburg
  • Marketing Manager/Digital Strategist Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    HPCSA enhances its online capabilities

    5 Sep 2022
    The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) is currently enhancing its online platform which is aimed at ensuring that HPCSA upholds its mandate and becomes an effective and efficient regulator.
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    The enhancement project will be implemented over a period of eight phases focusing on various service functionalities which were previously conducted manually. This will ensure that by the end of the project, the portal is fully functional and running at optimal capacity.

    The first phase of the project will focus on improving the complaints management system, which will benefit Council and its stakeholders.

    Complaints handling

    The online complaints management system will enable members of the public, practitioners and other stakeholders to lodge complaints and respond to complaints respectively. The system makes provision for the reporting of unregistered persons posing as practitioners registered under the Health
    Professions Act No.56 of 1974 (aka bogus practitioners).

    Professional practice

    The portal allows practitioners and stakeholders to submit enquiries and to upload the required evidence of CPD compliance on the online portal. CPD accreditors provide bulk attendance registers for direct uploading onto the online portal in order to update CPD status for practitioners.

    The platform enables practitioners to view, retrieve and download their invoices and statements at any given time.

    Payments and proof of payments can be made on the platform.

    This is an efficient platform that allows a two-way communication, and service requests can be made with ease. To eliminate any delays, practitioners and members of the public are encouraged to utilise the platform which is accessible here

    NextOptions

    Related

    Image source: © chase4concept –
    Medical doctor suspended for fraudulently issuing medical certificates25 Nov 2021
    HPCSA head on suspension after fraud charges5 Aug 2021
    Source: ©lightwise
    Sama threatens DoH with legal action over unplaced interns5 Jul 2021
    NHI funding. It's complicated
    BonitasNHI funding. It's complicated18 Jun 2021
    How complaints against professionals can turn and bite back
    How complaints against professionals can turn and bite back18 Nov 2020
    Dr Christina Johanna Grobler appointed as a member of the Professional Board for Medical Technology of the HPCSA
    Vaal University of TechnologyDr Christina Johanna Grobler appointed as a member of the Professional Board for Medical Technology of the HPCSA2 Nov 2020
    Cheeba Cannabis Academy qualification is HPCSA-approved
    Cheeba Cannabis AcademyCheeba Cannabis Academy qualification is HPCSA-approved8 Oct 2020
    3 dental treatments you have to get in Cape Town
    Avily3 dental treatments you have to get in Cape Town19 Aug 2020

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz