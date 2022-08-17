Assegai Awards 2022 - Get your entries in

Wednesday, 31 August 2022 is the cut-off date for new entries to be submitted for the Assegai Integrated Marketing Awards.

“The internationally flavoured 2022 edition of Southern Africa’s most-loved integrated and direct marketing (IDM) awards are set to be the most exciting yet as a stellar line-up of local and international judges and guests converge on Melrose Arch in Johannesburg this November,” says David Dickens, CEO of the Direct Marketing Association of SA (DMASA).

Check out www.assegaiawards.co.za for information on the Assegai Awards streamlined entry requirements and note that marketers across all of the following sectors are now welcome to submit their entries: Automotive; business products and services; consumer products; food and beverage; health; non-profit; publishing, media, entertainment and sports; retail; travel and hospitability; technology and communication and utilities.

What makes the 2022 Assegais unmissable is the fact that South Africa’s over quarter century old Direct Marketing Association (DMASA) and America’s almost one century old Echo Awards are pooling their combined multi-decade expertise to ensure an unforgettable awards experience in 2022.

Entering is the best way for Southern African marketers, advertisers and related industry professionals to secure their place at the revamped event.

Not only have the Assegais partnered with the 93-year-old Echo Awards of the Florida-headquartered US Association of National Advertising (ANA), but the DMASA recently announced that Gold Assegai award category winners can also elect to have their submissions considered for a Global Echo Award.

The DMASA has been hosting Southern Africa’s premier integrated IDM awards for the past 24 years. The Assegai Awards annually showcase the direct marketing industry leaders who have delivered exceptional work over the previous year.

“Enter now and definitely before the end of August because we can’t wait to get reacquainted with marketing’s movers and shakers in November,” concludes Dickens.

The DMASA is the continent’s leading non-profit dedicated to the sustainable development of the direct and integrated marketing industry. It is recognised by the National Consumer Commission which enables it to manage consumer complaints within the direct marketing space on behalf of over 300 members.



