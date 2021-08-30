Industries

Deadline for the 2021 Assegai Awards extended

30 Aug 2021
Issued by: DMASA
There's still time to submit your best integrated marketing campaigns for the prestigious 2021 Assegai Awards! The entries deadline for the DMASA Assegai Integrated Marketing Awards has been extended to midnight on 15 September 2021.
The online entry for the Assegai Awards means that no matter where you find yourself, you will be able to submit your entries quickly and efficiently. There are 40 diverse categories in this year’s awards. We know that our entrants are always a multi-talented bunch, so we welcome (and encourage) you to enter as many categories as you like.

This is great news for those of you who have not yet submitted your entries. All you need to do is go to www.assegaiawards.co.za for all the information you need.

We look forward to receiving your entries!

The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.
