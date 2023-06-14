0307 Films Cape Town makes shortlist at Gerety Awards 2023

The awards brings together an all female jury to select the best in advertising from a powerful perspective, reveals the global shortlist along with the agency and production company of the year by country titles.
Executive Jury member for India, Mahima Mathur, creative director DDB Mudra Group had the following to say: “The Gerety Awards are the much-needed GPS for award show organisers who think that putting just one or two women in jury panels for the sake of ticking the diversity box is a job well-done.
Having more women in the jury is not only about bridging the visibility-gap in the industry, but also about judging the best in advertising that appeals to society as a whole. Because let's face it, there’s no one who understands better the power of authentic advertising that truly resonates with all audiences, than a bunch of women who’ve been on the receiving end of tired tropes, stereotypes and cliches. Which means, you’ve got to be damn good to win that Gerety trophy.”
In-person judging sessions were held around the world, and this week you can watch the jury insight panels live from Romania, UK, USA, Colombia, Spain, Sweden, UAE, India and AU/NZ
A total of 325 entries were shortlisted from 42 different countries:
The Grand jury will now choose the final winners which will be announced Tuesday, September 5. It will include Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Grand Prix, along with the overall Network and Agency of the year winners.
The 2023 Agency and Production Company of the year by country winners are: