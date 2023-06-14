0307 Films Cape Town makes shortlist at Gerety Awards 2023

0307 Films Cape Town was shortlisted in the Craft Cut with the campaign Sorry Mum for McDonald's at the Gerety Awards.

0307 Films Cape Town has been shortlisted at Gerety Awards 2023. Source: Supplied.

The awards brings together an all female jury to select the best in advertising from a powerful perspective, reveals the global shortlist along with the agency and production company of the year by country titles.

Bridging visibility gap

Executive Jury member for India, Mahima Mathur, creative director DDB Mudra Group had the following to say: “The Gerety Awards are the much-needed GPS for award show organisers who think that putting just one or two women in jury panels for the sake of ticking the diversity box is a job well-done.

Having more women in the jury is not only about bridging the visibility-gap in the industry, but also about judging the best in advertising that appeals to society as a whole. Because let's face it, there’s no one who understands better the power of authentic advertising that truly resonates with all audiences, than a bunch of women who’ve been on the receiving end of tired tropes, stereotypes and cliches. Which means, you’ve got to be damn good to win that Gerety trophy.”

In-person judging sessions were held around the world, and this week you can watch the jury insight panels live from Romania, UK, USA, Colombia, Spain, Sweden, UAE, India and AU/NZ

A total of 325 entries were shortlisted from 42 different countries:

Most shortlisted category: across different media is the Craft Cut with a total of 79 shortlisted entries and Works for Good with 66 entries.

Most shortlisted campaigns: Across multiple categories, House of Legends, SickKids Foundation by Cossette followed by The Glitch for Alzheimer Forschung Initiative by BBDO Germany and Shout for Movistar from VMLY&R Mexico

Most Shortlisted Agency: Cossette with 16 shortlisted entries

Most shortlisted Brand: McDonald’s across 10 different countries with shortlisted entries from Cossette, DDB Warszawa, DDB Wien, Dentsu Inc, Leo Burnett Group Manila, NORD DDB Helsinki, OMD Germany, Scholz & Friends, TBWA\Paris and Wieden+Kennedy

Most shortlisted network: from 12 different countries is VMLY&R

Most shortlisted Holding company: Omnicom with 60 shortlisted entries followed by IPG with 53 and WPP with 52 shortlisted entries

The Grand jury will now choose the final winners which will be announced Tuesday, September 5. It will include Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Grand Prix, along with the overall Network and Agency of the year winners.

The 2023 Agency and Production Company of the year by country winners are: