Africa


Gerety Awards open for 2023 entries

10 Jan 2023
The Gerety Awards have announced that they are open for 2023 entries.
The Gerety Awards are open for entries. Source: Supplied.
The Gerety Awards are open for entries. Source: Supplied.

The 10 locations where the executive jury will be meeting are announced along with new categories for 2023.

The locations for the 5th season of the Gerety awards are London, Chicago, Dubai, Mumbai, Berlin, Bucharest, AUNZ, Madrid, Bogota, and Stockholm.

South Africa is represented on the Grand Jury by Zubeida Goolam, founder and creative managing partner at Valiant Agency.

New for 2023: participants will be able to submit entries for strategy as well as emerging commerce into any of the Gerety cuts for communication, media, innovation, B2B, health, pharma, works for good, entertainment, experience and humour.

Entries celebrating strategy will show creative examples of the customer journey and strategic planning that redefined a brand or product.

Emerging commerce will show new channels that organically use the Metaverse, NFTs, Blockchain, AI, AR and other advanced technologies and tools to seamlessly support the development of a brand, product or service.

The ambassadors leading the executive jury sessions for the 2023 Gerety Awards include:

  • Kathrin Jesse, CEO, BBDO Germany
  • Gia Fernandes, group creative director, Dentsu Creative, India
  • Natasha Romariz Maasri, executive creative director, Leo Burnett MEA, UAE
  • Amy Kean, CEO, Good Shout, UK
  • Manuela Villegas, co-founder, Sí Señor, Colombia
  • Gema Arias, digital strategy and creative director, Kitchen, Spain
  • Simina Zidaru, managing director & creative director, Tribal DDB, Romania
  • Kim Pick, executive creative director, VMLY&R, New Zealand
  • Nina Kurn, strategy director & senior creative, McCann Stockholm & Nordics, Sweden
  • Myra Nussbaum, president & CCO, Havas Chicago, USA
Read more: advertising, awards, entries, open, Zubeida Goolam, Gerety Awards

