2 South African agencies win at Gerety Awards

The winners of the 2022 Gerety Awards have been announced.

The Gerety Awards are the only creative prize to reward advertising campaigns that resonate most with a female audience.

South African winners include a silver in the Innovation Cut - NuGen for Colgate by VMLY&R Cape Town and silver in the Work for Good Cut - In Our Own Words for Cadbury South Africa by Ogilvy Johannesburg.

In total, the 2022 Gerety Awards jury has awarded five Grand Prix, 34 Gold, 58 Silver, 77 Bronze, with 139 entries remaining on the shortlist. Grand Prix were awarded to Bodyform/Libresse, Vice Media, Channel 4 and Whirlpool.

With judging sessions held around the world each year, Gerety brings together some of the most outstanding creative leaders to look at work from the female lens, rewarding all types of creative excellence regardless of who is in the credits.

The Grand Prix winners

Grand Prix for Illustration in the Craft Cut: #PainStories, Bodyform/Libresse by AMVBBDO, United Kingdom

#PainStories, Bodyform/Libresse by AMVBBDO, United Kingdom Grand Prix for Alternative media in the Communication Cut: Unfiltered History Tour, Vice Media, Instagram AR Filters by Dentsu Webchutney India

Unfiltered History Tour, Vice Media, Instagram AR Filters by Dentsu Webchutney India Grand Prix for Editing in the Craft Cut: Super. Human. Channel 4, Tokyo Paralympics 2020 by Final Cut United Kingdom

Super. Human. Channel 4, Tokyo Paralympics 2020 by Final Cut United Kingdom Grand Prix for Mobile in the Experience Cut: Unfiltered History Tour, Vice Media, Instagram AR Filters by Dentsu Webchutney India

Unfiltered History Tour, Vice Media, Instagram AR Filters by Dentsu Webchutney India Grand Prix for product and packaging design in the Innovation Cut: Plasticoff, Whirlpool by VMLY&R Mexico City, Mexico

Grand jury member Madonna Badger, founder and chief creative officer of Badger Agency, said, "Being a part of a Gerety Award Jury is such an honour and a privilege. Frances Gerety was a legendary woman in advertising. And like most creative women, she appreciated great work no matter the gender of who created it. The work, however, is judged through a female lens, which is so unique and very important to our industry."

Yetunde Adesina, MD/CEO Prima Garnet and Grand Jury member for Nigeria said, “Being a grand juror in this year’s Gerety Award was a great experience: it was nice meeting colleagues from different parts of the world and engaging in interesting conversations. I viewed, listened to and evaluated amazing work, some of which were very inspirational.”

To see all the 2022 winners, go here.