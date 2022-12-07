Sbu Sitole named a Dubai Lynx jury president

The Dubai Lynx Awards have announced their 2023 jury presidents, with local agency The Odd Number's cofounder and chief creative officer, Sbu Sitole named as the jury president of the Design, Industry Craft jury.

The presidents will help benchmark work across 21 distinct Lynx Awards, including the refreshed Media Lynx, and the newly launched Creative Commerce Lynx, which celebrates the innovative and creative approach to online and offline commerce, payment solutions and transactional journeys.

Jury presidents, 10 in total, hail from across the globe, including the UK, US, Canada, EMEA and South East Asia.

Sitole is the current Loeries chairperson and no stranger to awards judging. He has judged the One Show and the Cannes Awards and was a jury member of the local awards, FM AdFocus Awards amongst many others.

In 2018, Sitole was voted most admired executive creative director in Johannesburg, and second most admired executive creative director in South Africa 2019, in a local poll amongst South African creative leaders.