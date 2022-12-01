Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Newzroom AfrikaSherbet Youth AgencyTalkwalkerOgilvy South AfricaDentsuMeltwaterHot 102.7FMBusiness and Arts South AfricaThe Publicity WorkshopATKASA - Digital AgencySHAREit GroupJacaranda FMClockworkAlgoa FMDigital School of MarketingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Advertising Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Sherbet Agency appoints new MD, Raffaele Mc Creadie

1 Dec 2022
By: Lara Petersen, Issued by: Sherbet Youth Agency
Sherbet Agency is excited to announce the appointment of Raffaele Mc Creadie as its new managing director as of 1 December 2022.
Sherbet Agency appoints new MD, Raffaele Mc Creadie

Sherbet Agency was started in 2020, during lockdown, amidst the disruption and uncertainty of the time. It is with immense pride that the through-the-line advertising agency is continually growing and thriving as we approach 2023.

As part of this growth, the agency is excited to announce that has appointed Raffaele Mc Creadie as its new managing director as of 1 December 2022. Agency founder, Lara Petersen, who has served as the managing director since the agency's inception, will now take on the role of chief creative officer.

A seasoned professional with a proven record, and years of experience in the advertising and marketing industry, Mc Creadie is well-versed in the business and the importance of creating, managing, and maintaining relationships.

With over 14 years in the industry, working on brands within the Fashion, Food & Bev, Industrial and Technology sectors, Mc Creadie is set to steer the Sherbet ship to new heights.

"I am excited to be part of a dynamic team that is passionate about impactful creativity. I look forward to growing with the team and strengthening current client relationships and embarking on new ones," said Mc Creadie.

"Raffaele is an incredible strategist and formidable business whiz with vast agency and brand experience, so the agency is beyond honoured to have him on board. I have no doubt he will be a huge catalyst of growth and success for the agency," says Petersen.

NextOptions
Sherbet Youth Agency
A strategically-driven, through-the-line ad agency focussed on connecting brands with the youth. We're specialists in advertising and marketing solutions that make meaningful connections with South Africa's youth!

Related

Sherbet Agency nabs SA's energy supplement hero, McNab's!
Sherbet Youth AgencySherbet Agency nabs SA's energy supplement hero, McNab's!21 Nov 2022
#Newsmaker: Lesego Nyamane joins Acer Africa as marketing lead
#Newsmaker: Lesego Nyamane joins Acer Africa as marketing lead10 May 2022
Spplied. Liesl Williams has been appointed managing partner for M&C Saatchi Group’s Razor Public Relations new Cape Town office
#Newsmaker: Liesl Williams appointed managing partner of Razor's new Cape Town office9 May 2022
Image supplied: Thrishni Subramoney, head of social media at Flow Communications
#Newsmaker: Thrishni Subramoney, Flow Communications head of social media27 Jan 2022
Rapt Creative appoints Sanché van Rensburg as group ECD
Rapt Creative appoints Sanché van Rensburg as group ECD26 Jan 2022
KFC names Nolo Thobejane as new head for rest of sub-Saharan Africa
KFC names Nolo Thobejane as new head for rest of sub-Saharan Africa25 Jan 2022
Barati Mahloele, Venture Capital Fund director, Tiger Brands. Source: Supplied
Tiger Brands appoints first Venture Capital Fund director20 Jan 2022
Richard Rivett-Carnac, SAB CEO. Source: Supplied
SA Breweries names Richard Rivett-Carnac as CEO18 Jan 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz