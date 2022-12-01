Sherbet Agency appoints new MD, Raffaele Mc Creadie

Sherbet Agency is excited to announce the appointment of Raffaele Mc Creadie as its new managing director as of 1 December 2022.

Sherbet Agency was started in 2020, during lockdown, amidst the disruption and uncertainty of the time. It is with immense pride that the through-the-line advertising agency is continually growing and thriving as we approach 2023.

As part of this growth, the agency is excited to announce that has appointed Raffaele Mc Creadie as its new managing director as of 1 December 2022. Agency founder, Lara Petersen, who has served as the managing director since the agency's inception, will now take on the role of chief creative officer.

A seasoned professional with a proven record, and years of experience in the advertising and marketing industry, Mc Creadie is well-versed in the business and the importance of creating, managing, and maintaining relationships.

With over 14 years in the industry, working on brands within the Fashion, Food & Bev, Industrial and Technology sectors, Mc Creadie is set to steer the Sherbet ship to new heights.

"I am excited to be part of a dynamic team that is passionate about impactful creativity. I look forward to growing with the team and strengthening current client relationships and embarking on new ones," said Mc Creadie.

"Raffaele is an incredible strategist and formidable business whiz with vast agency and brand experience, so the agency is beyond honoured to have him on board. I have no doubt he will be a huge catalyst of growth and success for the agency," says Petersen.