Sherbet Agency nabs SA's energy supplement hero, McNab's!

South Africa's leading natural energy brand, McNab's, has found a new home at Sherbet Agency.

McNab's provides a variety of good-for-you functional foods, drinks and supplements that are very popular amongst the health-conscious. The SuperCharge Tabs and Shots are a hit with anyone in need of a natural no-frills, no-fuss pick-me-up. At the core of the brand is the belief that sustainable living is the best way to live a full and functional life.

"Working with an agency that understands our brand and what we hope to achieve with our products was very important in our selection process. We wanted to ensure that our values and beliefs would be upheld and communicated across the board, and we believe that Sherbet Agency is that agency for us," said Rupert Mc Kerron, founder of McNab's Energy.

Sherbet Agency, in the time that it has worked on the McNab's account, has managed to increase traffic to the official website without the use of AdWords and increased sales in the space of three months.

"We are excited to be working with a brand that cares about the end user as much as it cares about making a profit. The McNab's and Sherbet partnership has been an easy and effortless one due to their willingness to stretch the creative boundaries of the brand," said Lara Petersen, MD of Sherbet Agency.

Their current social media campaign, Be Your Own Hero, is making great strides and giving the brand the recognition it deserves as one of the few energy supplements that provide you with natural energy that won't cause harm to you in the long run. The campaign aims to inspire ordinary individuals to become the best version of themselves, with a little good-for-you help from McNab's of course!

For more information on McNab's visit their website www.mcnabsenergy.com.

Follow McNab's on:

Twitter twitter.com/mcnabsenergy

Instagram www.instagram.com/mcnabsenergy/

Facebook www.facebook.com/mcnabsenergy



