Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

FundiConnectMachine_Brand AvatarAfricaScope/GeoscopeLevergyEuromonitor InternationalPrimedia BroadcastingGrey AfricaTopco MediaTechsys DigitalKantarIncubetaDentsuHoorah DigitalBullion PR & CommunicationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing & Media Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Online Reporter Cape Town
  • Sales Representative George
  • Mid Weight Designer Johannesburg
  • Key Accounts Manager Roodepoort
  • Senior Communications Officer - Maternity Cover Cape Town
  • Digital Account Director - Freelance/Contract Johannesburg
  • Cost Accountant/Cost Controller Johannesburg
  • Senior Graphic Designer Johannesburg
  • Partner Marketing Campaign Assistant Cape Town
  • Communications and Community Engagement Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Sherbet Agency nabs SA's energy supplement hero, McNab's!

    21 Nov 2022
    Issued by: Sherbet Youth Agency
    South Africa's leading natural energy brand, McNab's, has found a new home at Sherbet Agency.
    Sherbet Agency nabs SA's energy supplement hero, McNab's!

    South Africa's leading natural energy brand, McNab's, has found a new home at Sherbet Agency.

    McNab's provides a variety of good-for-you functional foods, drinks and supplements that are very popular amongst the health-conscious. The SuperCharge Tabs and Shots are a hit with anyone in need of a natural no-frills, no-fuss pick-me-up. At the core of the brand is the belief that sustainable living is the best way to live a full and functional life.

    Sherbet Agency nabs SA's energy supplement hero, McNab's!
    Sherbet Agency nabs SA's energy supplement hero, McNab's!

    "Working with an agency that understands our brand and what we hope to achieve with our products was very important in our selection process. We wanted to ensure that our values and beliefs would be upheld and communicated across the board, and we believe that Sherbet Agency is that agency for us," said Rupert Mc Kerron, founder of McNab's Energy.

    Sherbet Agency, in the time that it has worked on the McNab's account, has managed to increase traffic to the official website without the use of AdWords and increased sales in the space of three months.

    Sherbet Agency nabs SA's energy supplement hero, McNab's!
    Sherbet Agency nabs SA's energy supplement hero, McNab's!

    "We are excited to be working with a brand that cares about the end user as much as it cares about making a profit. The McNab's and Sherbet partnership has been an easy and effortless one due to their willingness to stretch the creative boundaries of the brand," said Lara Petersen, MD of Sherbet Agency.

    Their current social media campaign, Be Your Own Hero, is making great strides and giving the brand the recognition it deserves as one of the few energy supplements that provide you with natural energy that won't cause harm to you in the long run. The campaign aims to inspire ordinary individuals to become the best version of themselves, with a little good-for-you help from McNab's of course!

    Sherbet Agency nabs SA's energy supplement hero, McNab's!
    Sherbet Agency nabs SA's energy supplement hero, McNab's!

    For more information on McNab's visit their website www.mcnabsenergy.com.

    Follow McNab's on:
    Twitter twitter.com/mcnabsenergy
    Instagram www.instagram.com/mcnabsenergy/
    Facebook www.facebook.com/mcnabsenergy

    NextOptions
    Sherbet Youth Agency
    A strategically-driven, through-the-line ad agency focussed on connecting brands with the youth. We're specialists in advertising and marketing solutions that make meaningful connections with South Africa's youth!
    Read more: Facebook, twitter

    Related

    FundiConnect and Planet54 launch a brand-new giveaway for students
    FundiConnectFundiConnect and Planet54 launch a brand-new giveaway for students4 hours ago
    Source:
    Elon Musk's 'hardcore' ultimatum leads to Twitter exodus3 days ago
    Social engineering and social media scams highlighted as major risks this Fraud Awareness Week
    Bullion PR & CommunicationSocial engineering and social media scams highlighted as major risks this Fraud Awareness Week16 Nov 2022
    Talkwalker and Twitter reveal the conversation drivers behind the #FinTwit community
    TalkwalkerTalkwalker and Twitter reveal the conversation drivers behind the #FinTwit community15 Nov 2022
    Source:
    Mark Zuckerberg can sack 11,000 workers but shareholders can't dump him: it's called 'management entrenchment'14 Nov 2022
    Source:
    Meta to retrench thousands of employees9 Nov 2022
    Source:
    What is Mastodon, the 'Twitter alternative' people are flocking to? Here's everything you need to know8 Nov 2022
    Source:
    Why Meta's share price collapse is good news for the future of social media7 Nov 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz