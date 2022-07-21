Industries

    ACA invites black women to sign up for the Second Co-Hort to the Leading Women Creating Change in the New World Order programme

    21 Jul 2022
    Issued by: Association for Communication and Advertising
    The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) and the Media Development & Diversity Agency (MDDA) are championing transformation in the industry, specifically the gender agenda, with a programme that will move ambitious bright young black talent from discourse to action and celebrate the industry champions who are moving from good intentions to action.

    The Leading Women Creating Change in the New World Order programme is open to all black women working in advertising agencies from mid-management level and above. The programme, by design, is intended to move personal and institutional efforts towards doing the right thing. By building on the big lessons of the Covid-19 pandemic, we can create the next new normal which is not only focused on diversity for the sake of compliance, but embraces and celebrates the value of previously marginalised and minority groupings on the basis of race, gender, class, age, sexual identity, religion, culture and ethnicity.

    About the programme

    This course is designed and delivered by Shireen Chengadu, an academic and practitioner, expert in the field of women leadership, gender studies and building inclusive organisations. The course will be further supplemented by the voices of men and women in various sectors who are championing true change and transformation.

    In addition to the contextual strategy and personal mastery sessions, the course will be complemented by coaching groups lead by professional coaches to enable the participants to refocus on self and the necessary building blocks to lay and navigate in order for them to reach their full leadership potential.

    The programme encompasses an holistic approach in addressing personal and professional development, using an integral coaching model designed by expert coaches that focuses on inspiring individuals to reach their full potential in a way that allows meaningful shifts towards somatic, cognitive, and emotional wellness.

    Successful applicants will be expected to attend a total of six one-day programme sessions between August 2022 and February 2023, the details of which can be found on the application form.

    Mathe Okaba, CEO of the ACA, says: “In line with the mandate of the ACA to create empowerment opportunities as per the code, we invite all black women in the advertising industry to sign up and participate. The industry wants to create change and this programme will assist women in leadership positions shatter the glass ceiling, and will also guide those who are fiercely hungry and unapologetic about bringing actionable and visible transformation to ad industry culture.”

    To sign, up please download and complete the application form here.

    Once completed the application form is to be sent via email to az.oc.asaca@norahS by no later than COB on 2 August 2022.

    Please note: Only black women, as recognised by the Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment Act 53 of 2003 (B-BBEE Act), are eligible for the bursary.

    The B-BBEE Act defines “black people” as follows:

    “Black people” is a generic term which means Africans, Coloureds and Indians -

    • who are citizens of the Republic of South Africa by birth or descent; or
    • who became citizens of the Republic of South Africa by Naturalization -
    • before 27 April 1994; or
    • on or after 27 April 1994 and who would have been entitled to acquire citizenship by naturalisation prior to that date.



    Association for Communication and Advertising
    The ACA is the official representative body of South Africa's advertising and communications profession.
