Industry mourns Haydn Townsend

The creative industry has expressed shock at the sudden passing of Haydn Townsend, with industry bodies, agencies and marketers paying tribute to him.

Source: © Instagram Instagram The industry has paid tribute to Haydn Townsend

Townsend was a respected leader in the industry, who had moved to Greece in 2024 where he was the Accenture Song EMEA Marketing and Agency Business Development Lead.

In South Africa, he worked at a number of agencies, from Ogilvy to Africa Lead at Accenture Song. He was known for his strategic brilliance.

Industry leaders including Ann Nurock and Judy van Dam have paid tribute to him.

In a statement, the Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) says, "Haydn was a long-standing member of the ACA, most recently serving as a Board Director and playing an important role in the Future Industry Tribe. He was an incredibly passionate proponent of our industry in South Africa, and that passion remained undimmed even after his move to Europe."

The IAB also paid tribute to Haydn.