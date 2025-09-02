South Africa
Marketing & Media Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Matte BLKMedia24G&G AdvocacyMontgomery Group AfricaWetpaint AdvertisingHoward AudioTopco MediaAlgoa FMOmni HR ConsultingBizcommunity.comKena OutdoorEverlyticeatbigfishMANGO-OMCTishala CommunicationsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Industry mourns Haydn Townsend

    The creative industry has expressed shock at the sudden passing of Haydn Townsend, with industry bodies, agencies and marketers paying tribute to him.
    2 Sep 2025
    2 Sep 2025
    Source: © Instagram The industry has paid tribute to Haydn Townsend
    Source: © Instagram Instagram The industry has paid tribute to Haydn Townsend

    Townsend was a respected leader in the industry, who had moved to Greece in 2024 where he was the Accenture Song EMEA Marketing and Agency Business Development Lead.

    In South Africa, he worked at a number of agencies, from Ogilvy to Africa Lead at Accenture Song. He was known for his strategic brilliance.

    Industry leaders including Ann Nurock and Judy van Dam have paid tribute to him.

    In a statement, the Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) says, "Haydn was a long-standing member of the ACA, most recently serving as a Board Director and playing an important role in the Future Industry Tribe. He was an incredibly passionate proponent of our industry in South Africa, and that passion remained undimmed even after his move to Europe."

    The IAB also paid tribute to Haydn.

    Read more: ACA, Association for Communication and Advertising, Haydn Townsend, Accenture Song, Industry Leader
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OptionsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz