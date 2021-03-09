Advertising News South Africa

Menu

E-commerce Day

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

The Creative Circle announces Overall Rankings and Annual Award 2020 winners

9 Mar 2021
The Creative Circle has announced its Overall Rankings and Annual Award 2020 winners.

The Creative Circle Overall Rankings are the cumulative results from all the Creative Circle endorsed global and local award shows throughout 2020. These include The One Show, D&AD, Cannes International Festival of Creativity, The Loeries and the Creative Circle Annual Awards. These rankings are the most important rankings to judge any creative agency by. They are a true reflection of South Africa’s most consistent top performers who are both locally relevant and globally competitive throughout the year.

Overall Rankings Agency of the Year 2020


TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Joburg took top honours in the Creative Circle Overall Rankings Agency of the Year 2020. In second place was Joe Public United, followed by The Odd Number in third.


Overall Rankings Group of the Year 2020


As Overall Group rankings stand, TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Joburg are in first place, followed by Joe Public United in second place and Ogilvy in third place. View all the rankings here.


Annual Awards


The Creative Circle Annual Awards took place via live stream on Thursday, 4 March 2021. At the Awards, the judges look at all the Creative Circle Monthly Award winners throughout the year and award the best work from each category.

Watch the live steam here:



Design
PrizeEntry AgencyCategoryBrandProductTitle
FirstJoe Public UnitedBrand Identity & Collateral Design - Jan to Feb 20Pride of AfricaPride of Africa General DesignPride of AfricaVIEW
SecondHunt Lascaris South AfricaMotion & Digital Graphic Design - Oct 20SpotifySpotify PremiumBut make it MzansiVIEW
ThirdHunt Lascaris South Africa/ Grid WorldwideBrand Identity & Collateral Design - Sep 20MTN Group MarketingGroup BrandWear it for meVIEW
Digital Communication
FirstRetroviral and Panther PunchDigital Communication - Sep 20Kreepy KraulyKreepy KraulyMy Kreepy TeacherVIEW
SecondJoe Public UnitedDigital Communication - Feb 20Chicken Licken®EasyBucks®Everyone’s talking about itVIEW
ThirdHunt Lascaris South AfricaDigital Communication - Nov 20MTN Group MarketingGroup BrandWear it for meVIEW
PR & Media Communication
FirstRetroviral and Panther PunchPR & Media Communication - Sep 20Kreepy KraulyKreepy KraulyMy Kreepy TeacherVIEW
SecondJoe Public UnitedPR & Media Communication - May 20Chicken LickenEasyBucksEveryone’s talking about it. Even Kentucky.VIEW
ThirdDraftLine JHBPR & Media Communication - Oct 20Carling Black LabelThe Carling Cup of AgesThe Greatest Game Ever ReplayedVIEW
Live Communications
FirstKing James GroupLive Communications - Sep 20Sanlam GroupFinancial ServicesThe Olympian | Now is the Time to PlanVIEW
SecondDraftLine JHBLive Communications - Oct 20Carling Black LabelThe Carling Cup of AgesThe Greatest Game Ever ReplayedVIEW
ThirdJoe Public UnitedLive Communications - Jun 20SANBSSouth African National Blood Service (SANBS)A Few Minutes is Worth a LifetimeVIEW
Out of Home
FirstKing James Group JohannesburgOut of Home - Dec 20Stella ArtoisBeer - AlcoholWet PaintVIEW
SecondSaatchi & SaatchiOut of Home - Aug 20I Love CoffeeI Love CoffeeThe Signing CupsVIEW
ThirdFoxP2 AdvertisingOut of Home - Jan 20Ster-KinekorSter-Kinekor TheatresJokerVIEW
Print Communication
FirstFoxP2 AdvertisingPrint Communication - May 20National Geographic KidsNational Geographic Kids MagazineLondon, Boulder, OrlandoVIEW
SecondKing James GroupPrint Communication - Jun 20Pick n PayPick n PayDon't Panic BuyVIEW
ThirdThe Odd NumberPrint Communication - Sep 20Salvation ArmyCharityDenimbroekVIEW
Radio & Audio
FirstJoe Public UnitedRadio & Audio - Oct 20Chicken LickenChicken Licken1. BunsVIEW
SecondJoe Public UnitedRadio & Audio - Jul 20Chicken LickenPopcorn Chicken ShakerYahooVIEW
ThirdJoe Public UnitedRadio & Audio - Jun 20Apartheid MuseumYouth MonthThe Struggle Of ‘76 Radio 1 of 1: The Struggle Of Learning In SesothoVIEW
Film
FirstRetroviral and Panther PunchFilm - Sep 20Kreepy KraulyKreepy KraulyMy Kreepy TeacherVIEW
SecondJoe Public UnitedFilm - Mar 20Chicken LickenEasybucksEveryone’s talking about it - Kentucky”VIEW
ThirdDraftLine JHBFilm - Oct 20Carling Black LabelThe Carling Cup of AgesThe Greatest Game Ever ReplayedVIEW
Integrated Campaign
FirstJoe Public UnitedIntegrated Campaign - Sep 20Chicken Licken®EasyBucksEveryone’s talking about itVIEW
SecondDraftLine JHBIntegrated Campaign - Oct 20Carling Black LabelThe Carling Cup of AgesThe Greatest Game Ever ReplayedVIEW
ThirdHunt Lascaris South Africa/ Grid WorldwideIntegrated Campaign - Dec 20MTN Group MarketingGroup BrandWear it for meVIEW


For more info, visit the Creative Circle at CreativeCircle.co.za. You can also follow the organisation on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
Comment

Read more: Creative Circle, Ogilvy, Joe Public United, The Odd Number

Related

SuperunionSuperunion Africa wins 2020 Architecture, Construction and Design Award26 Feb 2021
#Newsmaker: Lizanne Peters appointed as business unit director at Joe Public Cape Town25 Feb 2021
Joe Public UnitedCell C, Joe Public - an invitation to 'Change Your World'25 Feb 2021
VCG PromoRiskShould you insure your promotion?24 Feb 2021
LoeriesIt is official! 2020 Loeries Official Rankings released2 Feb 2021
Joe Public UnitedJoe Public United welcomes the Cell C account to its stable21 Jan 2021
James Kinney sheds some light on joining Ogilvy North America20 Jan 2021
Ogilvy South AfricaOgilvy names James Kinney as global chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer15 Jan 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz