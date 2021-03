The Creative Circle announces Overall Rankings and Annual Award 2020 winners

The Creative Circle has announced its Overall Rankings and Annual Award 2020 winners.

Overall Rankings Agency of the Year 2020

In 1st place for agency of the year so far is @tbwahuntlascaris. In 2nd @joepublicunited and in 3rd is @OddNumber_ . Now we wait for Cannes! pic.twitter.com/rARwkOE63t — SA Creative Circle (@CCreativeCircle) March 4, 2021

Overall Rankings Group of the Year 2020

As Overall Group rankings stand, @tbwaafrica are in 1st place followed by @joepublicunited and in 3rd place is @ogilvy. pic.twitter.com/FsfLRLy4vg — SA Creative Circle (@CCreativeCircle) March 4, 2021

Annual Awards

Design Prize Entry Agency Category Brand Product Title First Joe Public United Brand Identity & Collateral Design - Jan to Feb 20 Pride of Africa Pride of Africa General Design Pride of Africa VIEW Second Hunt Lascaris South Africa Motion & Digital Graphic Design - Oct 20 Spotify Spotify Premium But make it Mzansi VIEW Third Hunt Lascaris South Africa/ Grid Worldwide Brand Identity & Collateral Design - Sep 20 MTN Group Marketing Group Brand Wear it for me VIEW Digital Communication First Retroviral and Panther Punch Digital Communication - Sep 20 Kreepy Krauly Kreepy Krauly My Kreepy Teacher VIEW Second Joe Public United Digital Communication - Feb 20 Chicken Licken® EasyBucks® Everyone’s talking about it VIEW Third Hunt Lascaris South Africa Digital Communication - Nov 20 MTN Group Marketing Group Brand Wear it for me VIEW PR & Media Communication First Retroviral and Panther Punch PR & Media Communication - Sep 20 Kreepy Krauly Kreepy Krauly My Kreepy Teacher VIEW Second Joe Public United PR & Media Communication - May 20 Chicken Licken EasyBucks Everyone’s talking about it. Even Kentucky. VIEW Third DraftLine JHB PR & Media Communication - Oct 20 Carling Black Label The Carling Cup of Ages The Greatest Game Ever Replayed VIEW Live Communications First King James Group Live Communications - Sep 20 Sanlam Group Financial Services The Olympian | Now is the Time to Plan VIEW Second DraftLine JHB Live Communications - Oct 20 Carling Black Label The Carling Cup of Ages The Greatest Game Ever Replayed VIEW Third Joe Public United Live Communications - Jun 20 SANBS South African National Blood Service (SANBS) A Few Minutes is Worth a Lifetime VIEW Out of Home First King James Group Johannesburg Out of Home - Dec 20 Stella Artois Beer - Alcohol Wet Paint VIEW Second Saatchi & Saatchi Out of Home - Aug 20 I Love Coffee I Love Coffee The Signing Cups VIEW Third FoxP2 Advertising Out of Home - Jan 20 Ster-Kinekor Ster-Kinekor Theatres Joker VIEW Print Communication First FoxP2 Advertising Print Communication - May 20 National Geographic Kids National Geographic Kids Magazine London, Boulder, Orlando VIEW Second King James Group Print Communication - Jun 20 Pick n Pay Pick n Pay Don't Panic Buy VIEW Third The Odd Number Print Communication - Sep 20 Salvation Army Charity Denimbroek VIEW Radio & Audio First Joe Public United Radio & Audio - Oct 20 Chicken Licken Chicken Licken 1. Buns VIEW Second Joe Public United Radio & Audio - Jul 20 Chicken Licken Popcorn Chicken Shaker Yahoo VIEW Third Joe Public United Radio & Audio - Jun 20 Apartheid Museum Youth Month The Struggle Of ‘76 Radio 1 of 1: The Struggle Of Learning In Sesotho VIEW Film First Retroviral and Panther Punch Film - Sep 20 Kreepy Krauly Kreepy Krauly My Kreepy Teacher VIEW Second Joe Public United Film - Mar 20 Chicken Licken Easybucks Everyone’s talking about it - Kentucky” VIEW Third DraftLine JHB Film - Oct 20 Carling Black Label The Carling Cup of Ages The Greatest Game Ever Replayed VIEW Integrated Campaign First Joe Public United Integrated Campaign - Sep 20 Chicken Licken® EasyBucks Everyone’s talking about it VIEW Second DraftLine JHB Integrated Campaign - Oct 20 Carling Black Label The Carling Cup of Ages The Greatest Game Ever Replayed VIEW Third Hunt Lascaris South Africa/ Grid Worldwide Integrated Campaign - Dec 20 MTN Group Marketing Group Brand Wear it for me VIEW

The Creative Circle Overall Rankings are the cumulative results from all the Creative Circle endorsed global and local award shows throughout 2020. These include The One Show, D&AD, Cannes International Festival of Creativity, The Loeries and the Creative Circle Annual Awards. These rankings are the most important rankings to judge any creative agency by. They are a true reflection of South Africa’s most consistent top performers who are both locally relevant and globally competitive throughout the year.TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Joburg took top honours in the Creative Circle Overall Rankings Agency of the Year 2020. In second place was Joe Public United, followed by The Odd Number in third.As Overall Group rankings stand, TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Joburg are in first place, followed by Joe Public United in second place and Ogilvy in third place. View all the rankings here The Creative Circle Annual Awards took place via live stream on Thursday, 4 March 2021. At the Awards, the judges look at all the Creative Circle Monthly Award winners throughout the year and award the best work from each category.Watch the live steam here:For more info, visit the Creative Circle at CreativeCircle.co.za . You can also follow the organisation on Instagram Twitter and Facebook