The Creative Circle announces Overall Rankings and Annual Award 2020 winners

In 1st place for agency of the year so far is @tbwahuntlascaris. In 2nd @joepublicunited and in 3rd is @OddNumber_ . Now we wait for Cannes! pic.twitter.com/rARwkOE63t— SA Creative Circle (@CCreativeCircle) March 4, 2021
As Overall Group rankings stand, @tbwaafrica are in 1st place followed by @joepublicunited and in 3rd place is @ogilvy. pic.twitter.com/FsfLRLy4vg— SA Creative Circle (@CCreativeCircle) March 4, 2021
|Design
|Prize
|Entry Agency
|Category
|Brand
|Product
|Title
|First
|Joe Public United
|Brand Identity & Collateral Design - Jan to Feb 20
|Pride of Africa
|Pride of Africa General Design
|Pride of Africa
|Second
|Hunt Lascaris South Africa
|Motion & Digital Graphic Design - Oct 20
|Spotify
|Spotify Premium
|But make it Mzansi
|Third
|Hunt Lascaris South Africa/ Grid Worldwide
|Brand Identity & Collateral Design - Sep 20
|MTN Group Marketing
|Group Brand
|Wear it for me
|Digital Communication
|First
|Retroviral and Panther Punch
|Digital Communication - Sep 20
|Kreepy Krauly
|Kreepy Krauly
|My Kreepy Teacher
|Second
|Joe Public United
|Digital Communication - Feb 20
|Chicken Licken®
|EasyBucks®
|Everyone’s talking about it
|Third
|Hunt Lascaris South Africa
|Digital Communication - Nov 20
|MTN Group Marketing
|Group Brand
|Wear it for me
|PR & Media Communication
|First
|Retroviral and Panther Punch
|PR & Media Communication - Sep 20
|Kreepy Krauly
|Kreepy Krauly
|My Kreepy Teacher
|Second
|Joe Public United
|PR & Media Communication - May 20
|Chicken Licken
|EasyBucks
|Everyone’s talking about it. Even Kentucky.
|Third
|DraftLine JHB
|PR & Media Communication - Oct 20
|Carling Black Label
|The Carling Cup of Ages
|The Greatest Game Ever Replayed
|Live Communications
|First
|King James Group
|Live Communications - Sep 20
|Sanlam Group
|Financial Services
|The Olympian | Now is the Time to Plan
|Second
|DraftLine JHB
|Live Communications - Oct 20
|Carling Black Label
|The Carling Cup of Ages
|The Greatest Game Ever Replayed
|Third
|Joe Public United
|Live Communications - Jun 20
|SANBS
|South African National Blood Service (SANBS)
|A Few Minutes is Worth a Lifetime
|Out of Home
|First
|King James Group Johannesburg
|Out of Home - Dec 20
|Stella Artois
|Beer - Alcohol
|Wet Paint
|Second
|Saatchi & Saatchi
|Out of Home - Aug 20
|I Love Coffee
|I Love Coffee
|The Signing Cups
|Third
|FoxP2 Advertising
|Out of Home - Jan 20
|Ster-Kinekor
|Ster-Kinekor Theatres
|Joker
|Print Communication
|First
|FoxP2 Advertising
|Print Communication - May 20
|National Geographic Kids
|National Geographic Kids Magazine
|London, Boulder, Orlando
|Second
|King James Group
|Print Communication - Jun 20
|Pick n Pay
|Pick n Pay
|Don't Panic Buy
|Third
|The Odd Number
|Print Communication - Sep 20
|Salvation Army
|Charity
|Denimbroek
|Radio & Audio
|First
|Joe Public United
|Radio & Audio - Oct 20
|Chicken Licken
|Chicken Licken
|1. Buns
|Second
|Joe Public United
|Radio & Audio - Jul 20
|Chicken Licken
|Popcorn Chicken Shaker
|Yahoo
|Third
|Joe Public United
|Radio & Audio - Jun 20
|Apartheid Museum
|Youth Month
|The Struggle Of ‘76 Radio 1 of 1: The Struggle Of Learning In Sesotho
|Film
|First
|Retroviral and Panther Punch
|Film - Sep 20
|Kreepy Krauly
|Kreepy Krauly
|My Kreepy Teacher
|Second
|Joe Public United
|Film - Mar 20
|Chicken Licken
|Easybucks
|Everyone’s talking about it - Kentucky”
|Third
|DraftLine JHB
|Film - Oct 20
|Carling Black Label
|The Carling Cup of Ages
|The Greatest Game Ever Replayed
|Integrated Campaign
|First
|Joe Public United
|Integrated Campaign - Sep 20
|Chicken Licken®
|EasyBucks
|Everyone’s talking about it
|Second
|DraftLine JHB
|Integrated Campaign - Oct 20
|Carling Black Label
|The Carling Cup of Ages
|The Greatest Game Ever Replayed
|Third
|Hunt Lascaris South Africa/ Grid Worldwide
|Integrated Campaign - Dec 20
|MTN Group Marketing
|Group Brand
|Wear it for me
