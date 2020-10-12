Moat by Oracle Data Cloud and Anzu.io team up to bring measurement to mobile and PC in-game advertising worldwide

Anzu.io, the world's leading in-game advertising platform, has announced a collaboration with Moat by Oracle Data Cloud to provide impression delivery and General Invalid Traffic (GIVT) measurement across its platform. This is the first-ever collaboration between a 3D in-game advertising platform and Moat's iconic verification solution, and it will give publishers, agencies and advertisers access to trusted third-party measurement for 3D in-game ad campaigns. Today, we are announcing the first stage of our collaboration with a new measurement beta program for clients that analyzes and reports on impression delivery and General Invalid Traffic (GIVT) metrics.