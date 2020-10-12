Moat by Oracle Data Cloud and Anzu.io team up to bring measurement to mobile and PC in-game advertising worldwide

Anzu.io, the world's leading in-game advertising platform, has announced a collaboration with Moat by Oracle Data Cloud to provide impression delivery and General Invalid Traffic (GIVT) measurement across its platform. This is the first-ever collaboration between a 3D in-game advertising platform and Moat's iconic verification solution, and it will give publishers, agencies and advertisers access to trusted third-party measurement for 3D in-game ad campaigns. Today, we are announcing the first stage of our collaboration with a new measurement beta program for clients that analyzes and reports on impression delivery and General Invalid Traffic (GIVT) metrics.
More than three billion
people around the world from all demographics play video games regularly. This surge in gaming has led to increased interest in in-game advertising as a mainstream digital advertising medium. Third-party measurement is the key to validating different advertising methodologies, and it is now more essential than ever for building effective media strategies, growing industry confidence, and fostering an understanding of 3D in-game media environments.
To empower advertisers and further inform media buying decisions for 3D in-game ads, Anzu and Moat will make impression delivery and GIVT measurement across 3D in-game ads available to advertisers running Anzu campaigns across mobile and PC environments.
Ensuring that an ad is served to valid traffic is a critical measure of media quality and an essential foundation for further measurements such as viewability, attention and outcomes. As the first cooperation of its kind, the combination of Anzu’s breakthrough technology and Moat’s deep insights platform is a gamechanger for advertisers looking to reach their audiences inside games.
“We’re excited to team up with Anzu to give advertisers the tools they need to make data-driven media decisions at a global scale around the highly engaged audiences in gaming,” said Mark Kopera, Head of Product for Moat by Oracle Data Cloud. “As in-game advertising expands across the media mix, so does the need for advertisers to understand key indicators of media quality and detect any fraudulent activity inside games. We plan to be the trusted partner to deliver that.”
“Moat by Oracle Data Cloud is a world leader in measurement and is providing incredible value to Anzu’s growing advertiser base,” said Itamar Benedy, co-founder and CEO of Anzu. “Ultimately, our solution will give advertisers the confidence they need to spend more in the gaming ad category.”
This new host of initiatives is opening up more potential avenues for advertisers and agencies to explore 3D gaming environments while armed with the tools to measure the success of their campaigns.
Publishers, advertisers and agencies that want to participate in the measurement beta program for impression delivery and GIVT can reach out to 365 Digital for more information.About Anzu
Anzu is the world’s most advanced in-game advertising solution. Operating across mobile, PC, and console platforms, Anzu blends real-world brand ads directly into video games, esports tournaments, and live streams. The only solution of its kind to bring real-time analytics and existing digital industry standards in-game, Anzu’s patented, adaptive technology features blended, yet highly viewable IAB-compliant ad formats. Anzu’s full suite of one-of-a-kind AdTech integrations includes ad viewability, brand lift measurement, as well as audience verification, data enrichment, and fraud detection. About Moat by Oracle Data Cloud
Moat by Oracle Data Cloud is a comprehensive analytics and measurement platform that provides a suite of solutions across ad verification, attention analytics, cross-platform reach and frequency, ROI outcomes, and marketing and ad intelligence. Working with publishers, brands, agencies and platforms, Moat helps reach prospective customers, capture consumer attention, and measure the outcomes to unlock business potential. About 365 Digital
365 Digital is an end-to-end publisher solutions company that provides publishers superior monetization channels and technology and provides advertisers access to premium advertising opportunities and platforms.