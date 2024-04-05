May the future force be with you... a thinking session that will redefine your approach to tomorrow

These days it’s increasingly hard for brands (or businesses) to think about tomorrow’s plans when they are busy trying to just keep their heads above water today. But with global challenges and a marketing universe that transforms at breakneck speed, they must adapt or die.

Faith Popcorn

Futurism – the art of preparing for the future – may be the answer. Far from being crystal gazers, futurists engage in rigorous trend research and use a variety of tools and data to help businesses understand the way forward. This is no small task and requires a careful blend of managing disruptions and uncertainties, unpacking emerging trends and defining innovative strategies to elevate a brand’s best future. By anticipating and preparing for future trends, brands and organisations can position themselves strategically to get one-ahead of their competition.

Joining the Nedbank IMC virtually from New York, the original futurist and best-selling author, Faith Popcorn, will share future forces shaping our world. Faith is renowned for her exceptional ability and skill in forecasting emerging consumer trends. The New York Times has called her "The Trend Oracle," while Fortune magazine named her, "The Nostradamus of Marketing." Along with her consultancy, BrainReserve, Faith’s mission, in short, is to bring an accurate vision of what’s coming.

Faith was the first person to apply the study of trends to marketing – with over 50 years of helping brands make thinking about the future an integral part of their everyday deliberations. As she explains “If you knew everything about tomorrow, what would you do differently today?” At Faith Popcorn’s BrainReserve we show you how to capitalise on the shifting consumer landscape by accurately predicting what’s ahead.”

With a documented 95% accuracy rate in forecasting everything from technology to food to coining cultural Trend Cocooning, Faith is a trusted advisor to the CEOs of The Fortune 500, varied government bodies and start-ups all over the world.

Dale Hefer, CEO of the IMC, had this to add “Faith has always been an iconic figure to me. I am so proud to welcome her to the Nedbank IMC.”

The Nedbank IMC will be held at the Focus Rooms, Modderfontein Johannesburg https://focusrooms.co.za/ on 19 September 2024.

IN-PERSON TICKETS ARE SOLD OUT. BOOK YOUR ONLINE TICKET AND JOIN THE IN-PERSON WAITING LIST TO UPGRADE IF A SPACE BECOMES AVAILABLE.

Virtual tickets priced at R1 499 (excl VAT).

For more information visit: www.imcconference.com

The annual Nedbank IMC Conference is Africa’s foremost integrated marketing conference. The Integrated Marketing Council (IMC) believes that Marketing is Business© and that marketing deserves its place at the boardroom table. This conference has more CMOs, senior marketers and agency leaders attending than any other in Africa and is relevant to anyone in the business of communication.

One day of 15-minute presentations (with some exceptions), the conference is known for its hard-hitting global agenda with no sales pitches.

The Nedbank IMC is presented in association with MASA, in collaboration with the ACA, in partnership with the DMASA and is endorsed by the IAB. The 2024 theme is ‘Challenge Yourself. Keep Learning. Keep Leading’ and is relevant to anyone in the business of communication.