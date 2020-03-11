Advertising Company news South Africa

#SheSays - we want to hear what you say!

Issued by: Kantar
Take part in adland's first ever gender representation survey!

The ad industry has made great strides in addressing gender imbalance over the past few decades. Or has it?

In South Africa, we simply don’t know the numbers. Which is why SheSays Cape Town, in collaboration with Kantar, is conducting an anonymous agency-wide survey to shed light on the true gender split across departments, leadership and position in ad agencies in South Africa.

Help us uncover the reality - we want to hear from you! The survey is anonymous and will take you about five minutes to complete. Ideally, we’d like a single (collective) response from each advertising, marketing and PR company in South Africa, so check with your team if they have completed and, if not, please share your feedback before end of day on Friday, 13 March 2020.



Kantar's press office

Kantar Kantar is the world's leading data, insights and consulting company. We understand more about how people think, feel, shop, share, vote and view than anyone else. Combining our expertise in human understanding with advanced technologies, Kantar's 30,000 people help the world's leading organisations succeed and grow.
