Spur bringing South Africa together this festive season with Spur is Everywhere campaign

Spur Steak Ranches in collaboration with hip hop artist, Early B, are bringing South Africans together this festive season with the brand's latest campaign titled "Spur is Everywhere".

Brought to life by lead creative agency Ninety9cents (99c) in partnership with Hungry Films, it serves to remind South Africans that no matter where the road may take them this festive season, Spur is there to help create special memories along the way.“The festive season is a chance to take a break and enjoy quality time with family and friends. We wanted to let everyone know that with almost 300 restaurants across the country, Spur is passionate about bringing people together over great food and we are also very proud to be part of the wonderfully unique South African culture,” says Sacha du Plessis, Group Marketing Executive at Spur Corporation.Early B kicked off the campaign with a catchy music video which features the picturesque South African landscape and him rapping - without missing a beat - the many beautiful towns that are peppered across the country, where friends and families can enjoy a Spur meal.“I am honoured to be given the opportunity to celebrate a nation that is culturally rich and diverse, with a brand that brings people together, no matter where they come from. This holiday season I want to encourage South Africans to celebrate this beautiful country but to also remember that no matter where they are, there is a Spur near them, that they can make special memories in,” Early B adds.Spur is taking the campaign a step further by inviting South Africans to put themselves and their respective home town on the map. Du Plessis adds, “Because we love this country, we want to give people the opportunity to showcase their South Africa by submitting pictures and videos of their towns, which can be featured in our fan music video, which will launch on 13 December 2019.”Spur is further inviting consumers to take part in the #SpurIsEverywhere challenge, where they can submit themselves - or with friends - rapping the lyrics to the song, to get a chance to also be featured in the fan music video.