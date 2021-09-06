Halo helps Yoco to help small business in SA

First National Bank retains top position with brand value of $2.7bn Takealot enters the ranking at No.23 with a brand value of $446m South Africans seek value and difference in stretched economy New analysis reveals four fundamentals that amplify brand equityIssued byKantar
Over the last 15 years, give or take a few months, no one can deny that influencer marketing has grown in leaps and bounds. But, as with many areas of the digital space, the last two years has seen it become an even more critical component of the marketing landscape.ByRyan McFadyen
Leadhome, the online estate agency that's revolutionising the South African real estate landscape - has dropped a number of ads in its new 'Less Drama' marketing campaign. The first ad developed in this campaign features a hilarious mix-up between a liquor store owner and a customer and was created to stand out in the traditional, stiff, world of real estate marketing.
Even Africa's biggest fast-food brand, KFC, has not been spared the devastating financial impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. But despite lost sales, and an uncertain economic trajectory, Akhona Qengqe, chief people officer at KFC Africa, is a firm believer in the resilience and agility of the franchising sector and the promising business innovation that's taking root in the midst of a crisis.ByLauren Hartzenberg
While purpose-led marketing is not a new concept, there is no doubt that today almost every brand understands the need to drive purpose within their business, to create resonance with their brand by giving back to communities and ensuring that they are fit for the future buyers of today and the future.Issued by KFC South Africa
In August 2021 a story broke that seemed to suggest that South Africans eat Russians. No, not the sausage kind but actual Russian people. Of course, this was not true and it was later revealed that Eskort, in collaboration with their agency partners MetropolitanRepublic and 8909 had successfully pranked the entire country with their elaborate #ILoveEatingRussians integrated campaign.
Yoco is championing small business and entrepreneurial underdogs as part of their new brand campaign, led by an emotive commercial - We The Underdog - produced by Johannesburg-based creative agency, Halo.
The film aims to deliver an authentic look at the challenges facing a small business, using real Yoco merchants rather than actors. “We wanted to avoid the stereotypical – quite disingenuous – portrayal of small business and entrepreneur-focused ads,” says Dean Oelschig, MD at Halo. “Running a small business is an extreme sport and yet we often see happy, smiling people in perfect environments representing these businesses – that’s not what operating a small business in South Africa necessarily looks like”.
Yoco helps small businesses accept payments in-store and on the go, so the Halo team had plenty of options when it came to finding locations and ‘stars’ for the film – from a café in Braamfontein to a leather shop in Melville, to a boxing gym in Hillbrow to a chicken farm in Grasmere.
Matt Brownell, VP of brand at Yoco explains, “The idea of this campaign is to tap into the feeling of being an underdog, being up against the odds - and the struggle and the triumph on the journey to beat those odds. We know that there's an underdog hidden in each entrepreneur - and we are proud of each one of them and we believe this shows in the campaign.”
Halo’s own 12-year small business journey provided plenty of inspiration for the film. “It’s never been easy – particularly in our positioning as a small challenger agency, we are also an underdog,” says Oelschig. “We thrive on being small which allows us to work on brands that inspire us and create work that is courageous and meaningful. I am not sure if this type of work would have come out of a big agency.”
Halo’s belief is that every great idea is based on a great insight and there is a strong correlation between what goes on behind the scenes with the sacrifice and slog of sports stars and small business owners and entrepreneurs. It’s from that analogy that the idea of the Underdog was born and the vision to create a piece of film that felt like it came from the genre of inspiring sport ads.
Oelschig says that Yoco has a history of doing brave work in a challenging space, so the marriage between the brand and agency was an easy one. “I feel that they went with the idea that was best for their brand and their market – even if they were not immediately comfortable with it, that’s often the sign of a good idea,” he says.
“We challenged them hard because we felt strongly that we could land this message and, credit to them, they bought into our vision and we’re incredibly proud of the result and the response so far. It’s great to create work that is inspiring small businesses after a tough couple year. Everyone goes on about media innovation and data but in advertising, the truth remains true after all these years, nothing beats a great idea”.
