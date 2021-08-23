M&C Saatchi Group South Africa partners with Bloom

Image supplied
Makosha Maja-Rasethaba, head of strategy for M&C Saatchi Abel Johannesburg, will present a keynote address on the importance of diversity of thought and women in leadership in the creative industries.
Since 2016, Bloom has hosted a series of experiences that seek to meaningfully inspire creative women entrepreneurs and freelancers through talks, panel discussions & masterclasses.
Maja-Rasethaba says it was a natural fit for M&C Saatchi Group South Africa to partner with an organisation that shares a similar vision and passion for driving important conversations around diversity, inclusivity, and transformation.
“Diversity of Thought is crucial to our agency DNA. It is through actively encouraging, elevating, and listening to diverse voices that we can create compelling work that resonates with diverse audiences. Diversity of Thought is ingrained in our being and has been from the start. It’s not a strategy nor a box-ticking exercise. Quite simply, it’s a matter of conscience for us.”
Maja-Rasethaba added, “The team behind Bloom and the Women in Bloom
series, including Nandi Dlepu, are doing amazing work and driving the right types of conversations aimed at elevating women’s voices, which in turn will drive diversity of both thought and leadership in the industry.”
Dlepu, who founded the organisation, said, “The aim was to establish a platform for creative women by creative women in an effort to build a community of women freelancers and entrepreneurs, where we can work towards nurturing our collective professional and emotional wellbeing”.
She agrees that the synergy between the vision of Women in Bloom
and M&C Saatchi Group South Africa’s orientation to embrace diversity in all its guises made the partnership a natural choice, especially with August being woman’s month.
“M&C Saatchi Group South Africa is an industry leader whose core ethos of Diversity of Thought has driven the inclusion of women in leadership positions throughout their company. They exemplify the efforts required across our society to strive for equal opportunity. Our partnership marks an authentic and constructive intersection between a corporate agency and an independent community where the stories of successful, creative women can resonate with a larger audience, inspiring more women on their journey towards empowerment.”
