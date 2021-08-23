CSG and CiTi's Women in Business programme calls for applications

CSG announced new growth in its partnership with Cape Innovation & Technology Initiative (CiTi) to broaden the organisation's Women in Business programme nationwide, as part of CSG South Africa's commitment to making tech skills accessible and the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE).

The Women in Business program supports female entrepreneurs to implement and adopt digital platforms and programs that up-skill their technological acuity to drive business growth and promote inclusion. This year, 30 female information and communications technology (ICT) entrepreneurs will participate in a ten-week course before three finalists are ultimately selected to continue in a ten-month entrepreneurial program that includes opportunities to connect with CSG women in leadership.“Creating space for women and underrepresented voices across the innovation and technology ecosystem is critical to driving economic impact in our communities and diversifying the tech talent pipeline,” said Channing Jones, chief diversity and social responsibility officer, CSG. “We are committed to supporting work that builds capacity and offers access to leadership skills crucial to success in entrepreneurship to foster a more inclusive economy. CSG is proud to partner with the Cape Innovation & Technology Initiative to expand the Women in Business program across the region.”Established in 1999, CiTi works at the intersection of business, government, and society. Its mission is to build a future-fit, inclusive community and shape the future economy through innovation and technology. CiTi's Women in Business initiative is a flagship programme aimed at strategically supporting and developing female entrepreneurs. More than 1,700 women have gone through the program, and over 1,500 more have applied to join."In Africa, women business owners are defying social norms in the face of systemic obstacles including limited access to funding, inadequate scaling resources, and challenges with work-life balance," said Lara Rosmarin, head of incubation and entrepreneurial development, Cape Innovation & Technology Initiative. "Through the Women in Business programme, we help women overcome these hurdles with strategic support, mentoring, peer to peer learning, and networking opportunities that enable them to navigate tough competition and thrive. With CSG’s support, we are thrilled to now accept nationwide requests and provide female business owners across all of South Africa with the powerful tools they need to grow their businesses."To be one of the 30 ICT female bosses participating in the fully-funded (free) programme, you have until Tuesday, 31 August 2021 2021 to apply.