M&C Saatchi Abel CEO calls on South Africans to remain hopeful

In the aftermath of the looting and protests which happened earlier this month, South Africans from all walks of life have risen to the challenge to #RebuildSA.

How cooking oil brought a moment of joy during a dreadful week It is possible that cooking oil prevented more looting in SA in the last week than the president, the ANC, the intelligence community, the army and the police combined, quips Howard Feldman of Synthesis...

Steers, Wimpy owner has nearly 100 stores hit by looters Steers and Wimpy owner Famous Brands said on Wednesday that several stores, as well as a logistics facility, have suffered various degrees of damage due to the civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng...

Residents count cost as South Africa looting starts to die down A week of violence that has engulfed SA slowly began to ebb on Thursday, and people counted the cost of an orgy of arson and looting that has destroyed hundreds of businesses...

Creative Group of Companies M&C Saatchi Group South Africa has called on citizens to rise to the challenge and help heal and change our country.In what has been called a failed insurrection attempt, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng saw unprecedented destruction of hundreds of shopping malls, the closure of key routes, the decimation of factories, fanning of racial tensions, among much more, which threatens the livelihoods of millions of citizens. However, many more South Africans have come together and committed to rebuilding a country that’s fair and inclusive.Founding partner and CEO Mike Abel recently wrote in an open letter on Facebook to South Africans abroad, “What I do know about South Africa is every time we get to the very edge, the remarkable everyday people of this country pull us back from the brink. We regroup, re-evaluate and somehow recover.”Abel says it is paramount that South Africans who want to help are exposed to how and where they can make a difference. “One of our core values as a Group of Companies, and one which we believe is reflected in the spirit of ubuntu and the teachings of the founding father of our democracy Nelson Mandela, is that it is in sincere giving that you receive. I’m honoured to be surrounded by partners and associates who drive meaningful initiatives to make a difference, and this is why M&C Saatchi Group South Africa has donated R120,000 to Transition to Transformation to feed 200 families for a critical month,” he said.To the backdrop of images of people standing in unimaginably long queues for basic supplies, Abel says that through working closely with professor Nick Binedell of the Gordon Institute of Business Science - it has been ascertained that about R600 will feed a family of four for a month.“South Africans can donate to causes such as these with full knowledge that their gesture will make a meaningful difference. The key, though, is acting,” said Abel.Always believing that South Africans can achieve more by standing together, Abel encourages everyone to show their belief in South Africa by using a simple symbol designed for Facebook with the rallying call “I believe in us.”“Right now, there is a pressing need to extend a hand to those affected. We created the Facebook Frame as a call to action, to stand together and to make a difference, along with a number of inspiring digital posts to share,” said Abel.Abel calls on South Africans who have the means and wish to donate to consider donating towards purchasing meal hampers for families in need. The following details can be used:Transition To TransformationFirst National Bank (FNB)Lynnwood Branch code: 252045Account number: 62407740738All funds go directly to the purchase and distribution of the food parcels.Abel says that as South Africans rally together as they always have, it is M&C Saatchi Group South Africa’s hope that the government will use this opportunity to tackle the poverty and corruption that has contributed to this crisis.