Marketing & Media Interview South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • New Takealot distribution centre planned for Cape Town's Richmond Park
    A new Cape Town Takealot distribution facility and pickup point is planned for the multibillion-rand Richmond Park development in Milnerton. The new facility will initially be 6,700m² and include two expansion opportunities with the potential to reach approximately 17,000m², providing Takealot, South Africa's biggest online retailer, with the flexibility to expand in line with its growth.
  • FNB launches its new #TheChangeables brand campaign
    FNB has launched a new brand communication campaign, #TheChangeables, to celebrate South Africans who take challenges in their stride, transform obstacles into opportunities, and embrace change as a way of building a better future for themselves and others.
  • South African actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards dies at 66
    Well-loved South African actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died at the age of 66.
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#Newsmaker: Dashni Vilakazi, newly appointed MD of The MediaShop Johannesburg

9 Jun 2021
By: Evan-Lee Courie
After a several months long stringent interviewing process, Chris Botha, group managing director at Park Advertising has confirmed the appointment of Dashni Vilakazi as the new managing director for The MediaShop Johannesburg, effective 1 July 2021.

Dashni Vilakazi joins The MediaShop from her previous roles as GM of marketing where she headed up Absa’s Investment, Wealth, Financial Advisers and Insurance marketing portfolios and formerly from Old Mutual as the Head of Retail Marketing based in Cape Town.

With over 20 years of experience in positions as head of marketing for corporate listed entities and in advertising, media and communication agencies in leadership positions based in Nigeria, internationally and especially in South Africa, Chris Botha, group managing director at Park Advertising says that she was the obvious choice for the role.

BizcommunityCongrats on your appointment. How do you feel about it?


I am open to the extraordinary changes taking place in this field right now and that interests me greatly. I am about to become the author of this blank book to cement my passion in settling into the “game”.

BizcommunityHow and when did this come about?


I believe that progress is the nativity of change and when I knew I was ready, this opportunity and I converged a year ago.

BizcommunityWhat excites you most about taking on this new role?


Leading and collaborating with a team of achievers and creating our next best shift together to recreate our great work in partnership.

BizcommunityHow did you end up working in the marketing industry?


One of the companies that contributed to my final thesis at business school, hired me to head up their marketing after I graduated.

BizcommunityWhat do you love most about your career, the industry and what you do?


Early on in my career I embraced that my work was going to supplement a large part of my life and to be truly triumphant, I do what I believe to be work of credence. I love how my strategies play out incrementally on a balance sheet.

BizcommunityWhat is the most memorable and rewarding project you worked on?


It was the projects and campaigns that immediately addressed the value that customers sought, from the product/service benefits to the swift execution of my campaigns and the feedback loop from customers.

BizcommunityWhat has been your biggest career highlight?


The minute I deciphered what the difference between an allegiance and an accomplishment was. That set my energy forward into creating bigger and better so that seeking validation became something of the past.

BizcommunityWhat is your biggest motivation in life?


To make it mine. Everything works out for me graciously, therefore I will continue to forge ahead and discover my own path.

BizcommunityWhat career advice would you give to anyone entering the marketing and advertising industry?


Focus on your next move. Prepare to operate as a generalist by studying which business highlights make marketers stand out, what insights are leading to value for customers and how this value is innovatively demonstrated by agencies. The more you can influence the value chain upstream, the more you will be attributed a seat at the “table”.
Evan-Lee Courie's articles

About Evan-Lee Courie

Editor: Marketing & Media; Head of Content for Entrepreneurship
Comment

Read more: The MediaShop, Evan-Lee Courie, #Newsmaker

Related

#CreativeWeek2021: Global Media Talks: Neo Mashigo, CCO at M&C Saatchi Group21 hours ago
#StartupStory: Bettr.App, a new culture of money in Africa1 day ago
#Newsmaker: Kagiso Tshepe appointed as ECD at Grid Worldwide1 day ago
#CreativeWeek2021: Global Media Talks: Xolisa Dyeshana, CCO at Joe Public United4 Jun 2021
#YouthMatters: Kati Dijane, founding editor of KDanielles Media3 Jun 2021
#YouthMatters: Lusimadio Simao, founder of Entrepreneurs NBA2 Jun 2021
#Newsmaker: Katlego Mashishi appointed as MD at Idea Engineers31 May 2021
#Newsmaker: Riverbed welcomes Itumeleng 'Tumi' Sethebe as ECD31 May 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz