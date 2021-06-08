Prism Awards
DNA Brand Architects makes history as first 100% Black-owned agency to win prestigious Prism Award for Best Large PR Consultancy of the Year 2021
DNA Brand Architects made history at the 2021 Prism Awards by becoming the first Black-owned agency to win the prestigious Best Large PR Consultancy of the Year award. This comes on the back of consistent wins at Prisms by the agency over the last five years, including three Campaign of the Year Silver awards and being the very first Black-owned agency to win Campaign of the Year Gold in 2019.
The annual Prism Awards, celebrating excellence in the public relations and communication industry took place on Friday, 4 June 2021 in a virtual format hosted by TV personality Thabiso Makhubela.
In its 24th year, the Prism Awards are South Africa’s most sought-after award for PR professionals and agencies. They are presented to public relations and communication professionals who have successfully incorporated strategy, creativity and professionalism in their strategies and campaigns that showcase a successful public relations campaign over the 2020 period.
The Johannesburg-based agency. founded by marketing maven Sylvester Chauke, won the coveted Best Large PR Consultancy Award, and the first time that a Black-owned agency has won the accolade. In a year that devastated businesses in all sectors and tested the agency’s capacity to build on its mission, this accolade is a testament to its founder’s vision to stand against the bland! In challenging times the agency was able to retain client’s, employees and produce profound work. DNA Brand Architects was named Adweek’s top 100 fastest-growing agencies in the world ranked number 39, highlighted in the top 10 agencies in the international category in 2020 and winner of ICCO World’s Best PR Campaign.
It was the agency’s work and people that shone the brightest at this year’s Prism Awards. The ground-breaking Tastic partnership with internationally renowned designer Laduma Ngxokolo won big at the ceremony. The Tastic x Laduma – Spirit of Ubuntu: True Generosity campaign took home Gold in the Food and Beverage category. The campaign was also awarded with a campaign of the year Silver Award, with special mention in the Corporate Responsibility category.
DNA is a hub to some of the industry’s most talented young professionals who were recognised at this year’s Awards. DNA allstar Sicelo Vilakazi walked away with coveted Prism Young Voice of the Year, while Yenziwe Khuzwayo was also selected as one of the 10 Prism Young Voices to judge this year’s awards.
“We are extremely proud of a stellar performance at this year’s awards. The Tastic x Laduma True Generosity campaign not only created powerful conversation that delivered incredible PR results, but it also drove sales for our client during a difficult time. This would have not been possible without a willing client and an incredible team of allstars who brought it to life,” commented Sylvester Chauke, founder and chief architect of DNA Brand Architects. “If we are to build strong Black-owned agencies, we need to compete against the best and let our work speak for itself.”
The Prism Awards are the country’s most sought after awards for PR professionals. For more information on the Prism Awards, visit the Prism Awards website. For more information on DNA Brand Architects visit the DNA website
About DNA Brand Architects
DNA Brand Architects is an award-winning marketing and brand consultancy working with world renowned brands on the continent. Our obsession to make wow stuff happen for brands with an unstoppable hunger for greatness is what keeps us fired up. We represent a new generation of African leaders – bold and unafraid.
Sylvester Chauke
Sicelo Vilakazi
Yenziwe Khuzwayo
DNA Brand Architects is a one-of-a-kind company that takes your brand where it has never been before, creating unexpected alignments that will shake up your market and blow your mind.
Republication of selected Bizcommunity content for non-commercial purposes is allowed if the original article is linked to with "Source: www.bizcommunity.com". Please click here for more information and to request permission.