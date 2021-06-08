Prism Awards Special Section

news | www.prism-awards.co.za

Prism Awards

More Prism Awards news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • FNB launches its new #TheChangeables brand campaign
    FNB has launched a new brand communication campaign, #TheChangeables, to celebrate South Africans who take challenges in their stride, transform obstacles into opportunities, and embrace change as a way of building a better future for themselves and others.
  • New Takealot distribution centre planned for Cape Town's Richmond Park
    A new Cape Town Takealot distribution facility and pickup point is planned for the multibillion-rand Richmond Park development in Milnerton. The new facility will initially be 6,700m² and include two expansion opportunities with the potential to reach approximately 17,000m², providing Takealot, South Africa's biggest online retailer, with the flexibility to expand in line with its growth.
  • South African actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards dies at 66
    Well-loved South African actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died at the age of 66.
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Covid-19

DNA Brand Architects makes history as first 100% Black-owned agency to win prestigious Prism Award for Best Large PR Consultancy of the Year 2021

8 Jun 2021
Issued by: DNA Brand Architects
Tastic and Laduma campaign wins big at South Africa's most sought after PR awards
DNA Brand Architects made history at the 2021 Prism Awards by becoming the first Black-owned agency to win the prestigious Best Large PR Consultancy of the Year award. This comes on the back of consistent wins at Prisms by the agency over the last five years, including three Campaign of the Year Silver awards and being the very first Black-owned agency to win Campaign of the Year Gold in 2019.

DNA Brand Architects wins best medium-sized PR consultancy

The coveted annual PR and brand communications awards, Prism Awards, celebrated this past weekend agencies and consultancies that have risen to the spotlight...

Issued by DNA Brand Architects 25 Apr 2018


The annual Prism Awards, celebrating excellence in the public relations and communication industry took place on Friday, 4 June 2021 in a virtual format hosted by TV personality Thabiso Makhubela.

In its 24th year, the Prism Awards are South Africa’s most sought-after award for PR professionals and agencies. They are presented to public relations and communication professionals who have successfully incorporated strategy, creativity and professionalism in their strategies and campaigns that showcase a successful public relations campaign over the 2020 period.

Sylvester Chauke

The Johannesburg-based agency. founded by marketing maven Sylvester Chauke, won the coveted Best Large PR Consultancy Award, and the first time that a Black-owned agency has won the accolade. In a year that devastated businesses in all sectors and tested the agency’s capacity to build on its mission, this accolade is a testament to its founder’s vision to stand against the bland! In challenging times the agency was able to retain client’s, employees and produce profound work. DNA Brand Architects was named Adweek’s top 100 fastest-growing agencies in the world ranked number 39, highlighted in the top 10 agencies in the international category in 2020 and winner of ICCO World’s Best PR Campaign.

It was the agency’s work and people that shone the brightest at this year’s Prism Awards. The ground-breaking Tastic partnership with internationally renowned designer Laduma Ngxokolo won big at the ceremony. The Tastic x Laduma – Spirit of Ubuntu: True Generosity campaign took home Gold in the Food and Beverage category. The campaign was also awarded with a campaign of the year Silver Award, with special mention in the Corporate Responsibility category.


DNA is a hub to some of the industry’s most talented young professionals who were recognised at this year’s Awards. DNA allstar Sicelo Vilakazi walked away with coveted Prism Young Voice of the Year, while Yenziwe Khuzwayo was also selected as one of the 10 Prism Young Voices to judge this year’s awards.

Sicelo Vilakazi
Yenziwe Khuzwayo

“We are extremely proud of a stellar performance at this year’s awards. The Tastic x Laduma True Generosity campaign not only created powerful conversation that delivered incredible PR results, but it also drove sales for our client during a difficult time. This would have not been possible without a willing client and an incredible team of allstars who brought it to life,” commented Sylvester Chauke, founder and chief architect of DNA Brand Architects. “If we are to build strong Black-owned agencies, we need to compete against the best and let our work speak for itself.”

The Prism Awards are the country’s most sought after awards for PR professionals. For more information on the Prism Awards, visit the Prism Awards website. For more information on DNA Brand Architects visit the DNA website

About DNA Brand Architects

DNA Brand Architects is an award-winning marketing and brand consultancy working with world renowned brands on the continent. Our obsession to make wow stuff happen for brands with an unstoppable hunger for greatness is what keeps us fired up. We represent a new generation of African leaders – bold and unafraid.

DNA Brand Architects
DNA Brand Architects is a one-of-a-kind company that takes your brand where it has never been before, creating unexpected alignments that will shake up your market and blow your mind.
Comment

Read more: Tastic, Prism Awards, DNA Brand Architects, PR

Related

ClockworkClockwork picks up major wins at the 2021 Prism Awards for Netflix: Blood & Water1 day ago
APO GroupAPO Group appoints Lynne Krawchuk as vice president of digital, public relations (PR) and media relations3 Jun 2021
Prism Awards announces Young Voices for 202119 May 2021
KantarKantar announces South Africa's top 10 Best Liked Ads for Q3 and Q4 20206 May 2021
Eclipse CommunicationsPR industry expert calls young talent to apply for mentorship initiative5 May 2021
#Newsmaker: Khangelani Dziba to head up Rapt Creative's new PR and influencer marketing division23 Apr 2021
DNA Brand ArchitectsMaXhosa Africa is committed towards a R700,000 education endorsement for 2021 students16 Mar 2021
Prism Young Voices opens entries12 Feb 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz