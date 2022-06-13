Industries

    Zeitz Mocaa to honour Wangechi Mutu and Louis Norval

    7 Feb 2024
    Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz Mocaa) has announced the recipients of its Zeitz Mocaa Honorary Award for Artistic Excellence and Zeitz Mocaa Honorary Award for Philanthropic Achievement.

    These honourable awards recognise exceptional individuals who shape the landscape of contemporary art in Africa and will respectively be presented to artist Wangechi Mutu and collector Louis Norval at Zeitz Mocaa's Gala evening on Sunday, February 11, 2024. The Gala is the museum’s annual fundraiser in support of its curatorial and education programming.

    Koyo Kouoh, executive director, and chief curator of Zeitz Mocaa emphasises the significance of these awards, stating "The Zeitz Mocaa Honorary Awards are a tribute to visionaries whose contributions are essential to the thriving contemporary art scene on the Continent. Their impact resonates far beyond artistic realms, inspiring positive change and fostering cultural dialogue."

    Honorary Award for Artistic Excellence: Wangechi Mutu

    Wangechi Mutu, a luminary in contemporary art from Africa, will be honoured with the Zeitz Mocaa Award for Artistic Excellence. Her work, featured in esteemed institutions globally, encapsulates a powerful exploration of the female form as a site of cultural expression and empowerment.

    Mutu, a founding member of the Zeitz Mocaa Global Council, is leaving an indelible mark on art history. In her words, "Art is an ancient language older than text, capable of envisioning the future of the entire world." Mutu's transformative sculptures and collages have earned her a place as a vital voice in the global art scene.

    Laudator: Adrienne Edwards, curator of performance and director of curatorial affairs at the Whitney Museum of American Art, commends Mutu's groundbreaking work and celebrates her as a true visionary.

    Honorary Award for Artistic Excellence: Wangechi Mutu. Image supplied

    Honorary Award for Philanthropic Achievement: Louis Norval

    Louis Norval, recognised as one of the world's top 200 art collectors, will receive the Zeitz Mocaa Honorary Award for Philanthropic Achievement. A distinguished figure in business and culture, Norval's commitment to the transformative power of art has been unwavering. He is a founder of the Norval Foundation, dedicated to preserving and promoting modern and contemporary African art, which stands as a testament to his passion for sharing art with all.

    “Art is part of everyday life and we’d all be poorer and society so much worse off, if we didn’t have art as part of our lives.” commented Louis Norval

    Laudator: Frank Kilbourn, chairperson of Strauss & Co. Fine Art Auctioneers, applauds Norval's impact and his legacy of inspiring positive change in both business and culture.

    Honorary Award for Philanthropic Achievement: Louis Norval. Image supplied

    The Gala evening will be immersive experience featuring scenography inspired by the works of renowned artist Athi Patra Ruga. Guests will be entertained by performances by Simphiwe Dana and Nobuhle Ashanti Trio.

    The event includes an exclusive live and virtual auction facilitated by Strauss & Co with works by internationally recognised artists: William Kentridge, Senzeni Marasela, Mary Evans, Zandile Tshabalala, Unathi Mkonto, Kemang Wa Lehulere, Abdoulaye Konaté, and Alfredo Jaar. All proceeds from the Gala will support the museum’s curatorial and education programmes.

