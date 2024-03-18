Young SA entrepreneurs urged to apply to 2024 Irish Tech Challenge

The Irish Tech Challenge 2024 has been launched by the Irish Government Minister, Darragh O’Brien T.D., as part of a visit to South Africa to mark St Patrick’s Day.

The Irish Tech Challenge South Africa, which seeks to foster partnerships between South African and Irish startups, is a partnership between the Embassy of Ireland in South Africa, the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI), the Technology Innovation Agency, along with implementing partners, Wits University’s Tshimologong Digital Precinct (South Africa) and Dogpatch Labs in Ireland.

Building on the success of previous editions, the 2024 Tech Challenge aims to accelerate the growth of South African-owned, tech startups aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Companies in clean and green technology, healthcare, education, and water sanitation and hygiene are particularly encouraged to apply, as part of the Tech Challenge’s aim to address pressing global challenges while promoting economic development and job creation in South Africa. The 2024 Tech Challenge will see an expansion with an increase of the number of winners to seven.

The selected seven startups will receive a range of benefits, including €10,000 (R205k) each in grant funding, a curated 10-day trip to Ireland to access global customers and partners, Ireland’s top tech expertise and business acceleration, and increased visibility through support from both Irish and South African governments.

In line with its commitment to diversity and inclusivity, the Irish Tech Challenge South Africa encourages applications from women, young entrepreneurs, and historically disadvantaged communities. By providing a platform for underrepresented groups to showcase their innovations, the challenge aims to create a more inclusive and equitable tech ecosystem.

Applications close on 26 April 2024. An information session will be held in early April.

For more information including how to apply, visit www.irishtechchallenge.com.