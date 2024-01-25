Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

MediaHeads 360BrandfundiAsk AfrikaDentsuThe Walt Disney Company AfricaMotsepe AdvertisingHoward AudioDuma CollectiveATKASA - Digital AgencyAfriGISPointHOMEMAKERSeMediaBroad MediaMotherland OMNiEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Streaming News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    WWE's Raw to transition from linear TV to Netflix in historic move

    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    25 Jan 2024
    25 Jan 2024
    WWE, a division of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. , and Netflix have announced a significant long-term partnership. In a groundbreaking move, WWE's flagship weekly programme, Raw, will transition from linear television to Netflix, marking the first time in 31 years since its inception.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Exclusive

    Commencing in January 2025, Netflix will exclusively host Raw in the US, Canada, U., Latin America, and additional territories to be added gradually. Under this agreement, Netflix will serve as the global platform for all WWE shows and specials outside the US, encompassing Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and premium live events like WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble. Furthermore, Netflix will showcase WWE's acclaimed documentaries, original series, and upcoming projects internationally, starting in 2025.

    This move comes after Netflix surpassed expectations in the last quarter of 2023 by acquiring 13.1 million subscriptions, as seen in their recent reports.

    The show has released its final season. Source: Netflix.
    Netflix report: The Crown boosts UK tourism

    2 Jan 2024

    TKO president and COO Mark Shapiro said the deal is transformative and expands the reach of WWE.

    “It marries the can’t-miss WWE product with Netflix’s extraordinary global reach and locks in significant and predictable economics for many years. Our partnership fundamentally alters and strengthens the media landscape, dramatically expands the reach of WWE, and brings weekly live appointment viewing to Netflix," he said.

    Multigenerational

    Netflix chief content officer, Bela Bajara said: “We are excited to have WWE Raw, with its huge and passionate multigenerational fan base, on Netflix. By combining our reach, recommendations, and fandom with WWE, we’ll be able to deliver more joy and value for their audiences and our members. Raw is the best of sports entertainment, blending great characters and storytelling with live action 52 weeks a year and we’re thrilled to be in this long-term partnership with WWE.”

    WWE president Nick Khan said they believe Netflix has a great track record.

    “In its relatively short history, Netflix has engineered a phenomenal track record for storytelling. We believe Netflix, as one of the world’s leading entertainment brands, is the ideal long-term home for Raw’s live, loyal, and ever-growing fan base."

    The program presently holds the top spot on the US Network, attracting an audience of 17.5 million unique viewers annually. As one of television's top-performing shows in the coveted 18-49 advertising demographic, Raw consistently trends on X for 52 weeks each year during its episodes. Across various social media platforms, WWE boasts an impressive following, with over one billion followers.

    Read more: streaming, Netflix, deal, RAW, TV
    NextOptions

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com


    Related

    Source: © Multichoice DStv, the satellite service of MultiChoice, has experienced its first downturn in its most dynamic market, South Africa
    Subscriber downturn leads to questions on MultiChoice's sustained success
    18 Jan 2024
    Source: © SABC SABC2, in partnership with the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) department, is launching a 13-part Advertiser Funded Programme (AFP) Citizens Connect
    SABC 2 and GCIS launches AFP social reality programme for citizens
    16 Jan 2024
    Source:
    MultiChoice to offer Premier League content on streaming platform Showmax
     16 Jan 2024
    Source:
    With higher fees and more ads, streaming services are cashing in using the old cable TV tactics
     10 Jan 2024
    Source: © 123rf The 2024 Southern African Development Community (SADC) Media Awards are open for entries
    2024 SADC Media Awards entries open
    9 Jan 2024
    Source: © 123rf Sheer Publishing Africa gives three trends it believes the music industry needs to consider in 2024
    3 trends the music industry needs to consider
    9 Jan 2024
    Source: © 123rf Employees are an organisation’s biggest ambassadors, online and offline says Miliswa Sitshwele, head of social media at Flow Communications
    6 tips to support employee ambassadors on social media
     21 Dec 2023
    Source:
    eMedia channels to stay on DStv... for now
    19 Dec 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz