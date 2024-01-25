WWE's Raw to transition from linear TV to Netflix in historic move

WWE, a division of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. , and Netflix have announced a significant long-term partnership. In a groundbreaking move, WWE's flagship weekly programme, Raw, will transition from linear television to Netflix, marking the first time in 31 years since its inception.

Exclusive

Commencing in January 2025, Netflix will exclusively host Raw in the US, Canada, U., Latin America, and additional territories to be added gradually. Under this agreement, Netflix will serve as the global platform for all WWE shows and specials outside the US, encompassing Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and premium live events like WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble. Furthermore, Netflix will showcase WWE's acclaimed documentaries, original series, and upcoming projects internationally, starting in 2025.

This move comes after Netflix surpassed expectations in the last quarter of 2023 by acquiring 13.1 million subscriptions, as seen in their recent reports.

TKO president and COO Mark Shapiro said the deal is transformative and expands the reach of WWE.

“It marries the can’t-miss WWE product with Netflix’s extraordinary global reach and locks in significant and predictable economics for many years. Our partnership fundamentally alters and strengthens the media landscape, dramatically expands the reach of WWE, and brings weekly live appointment viewing to Netflix," he said.

Multigenerational

Netflix chief content officer, Bela Bajara said: “We are excited to have WWE Raw, with its huge and passionate multigenerational fan base, on Netflix. By combining our reach, recommendations, and fandom with WWE, we’ll be able to deliver more joy and value for their audiences and our members. Raw is the best of sports entertainment, blending great characters and storytelling with live action 52 weeks a year and we’re thrilled to be in this long-term partnership with WWE.”

WWE president Nick Khan said they believe Netflix has a great track record.

“In its relatively short history, Netflix has engineered a phenomenal track record for storytelling. We believe Netflix, as one of the world’s leading entertainment brands, is the ideal long-term home for Raw’s live, loyal, and ever-growing fan base."

The program presently holds the top spot on the US Network, attracting an audience of 17.5 million unique viewers annually. As one of television's top-performing shows in the coveted 18-49 advertising demographic, Raw consistently trends on X for 52 weeks each year during its episodes. Across various social media platforms, WWE boasts an impressive following, with over one billion followers.