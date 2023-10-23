Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Streaming News United Kingdom

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Netflix report: The Crown boosts UK tourism

    2 Jan 2024
    2 Jan 2024
    To celebrate the final season of The Crown, Netflix released The Crown: Behind the Streams, a new report celebrating the cultural, community and economic impact of the multi-award-winning show.
    The show has released its final season. Source: Netflix.
    The show has released its final season. Source: Netflix.

    The report brings together exclusive research from TikTok, Google, Skyscanner and English Heritage looking at the show's impact. The full report can be downloaded here.

    Top findings include:

    CrownTok creations: #TheCrown has generated over 6.1bn views on TikTok with creators heading to the platform to share, react to and even recreate incredible content and illustrations.

    Searching for The Crown: According to YouGov exactly half (50%) of Gen Z (18-24-year-olds) have been inspired to learn more about 20th century British history after watching the show - with Google revealing huge spikes in searches for Aberfan (up 5000% after the mining disaster was portrayed in Season 3) and Scotland’s Ardverikie Estate (up 1380% after it stood in for Balmoral in Season 4).

    Night Agent pulled in the most views. Source: Netflix.
    Netflix launches comprehensive biannual report on most watched shows

      13 Dec 2023

    Crown Set-Jetting: The Crown has helped boost UK tourism, with global flight searches to filming locations soaring by up to 53% on Skyscanner whenever a new season of the Netflix hit becomes available to stream. Spanish and German people are the top searchers for London and Scotland off the back of the show, with 25% of global travellers say that The Crown has inspired them to want to visit London in 2024.

    Homegrown Talent: Creative careers have been supported by six seasons of the show — from wig maker Alex Rouse — whose team grew to 15 people whilst delivering Thatcher wigs and Prince Phillip top pieces - to Milliner Sean Barrrett who made over 100 hats for the show, including 32 just for the Queen.

    Behind the streams: All told, the show has created a rippled effect that has benefited UK plc. Notably, 1p in every pound was spent on local retail with nearly 3pm going to electronics suppliers. Donations from Netflix have boosted the coffers of The National Trust and English Heritage (which received £600,000) as well as places like Ely Cathedral, York Minster and Greenwich Chapel.

    Anne Mensah, vice president of UK content at Netflix, said: “Over six seasons and 10 years of production, The Crown has delighted viewers the world over. It has sparked conversation and debate, created global stars and supported thousands of jobs for a vast array of British and international crew. We are honoured to celebrate the show’s lasting impact with our report: The Crown: Behind the Streams. Our hope is that the show lives on through the careers it has shaped, the communities it contributed to and the conversations it started.”

    Read more: Show, tourism, season, streams, UK
    NextOptions


    Related

    2023 Kudu Awards winners revealed
    2023 Kudu Awards winners revealed
    4 Dec 2023
    Mnike by Tyler ICU has taken the world by storm. Source: YouTube.
    #SpotifyWrapped: South Africans think local music is lekker
    30 Nov 2023
    Source: TapticInfo via
    Franschhoek Pass closed for daily construction
    24 Nov 2023
    Source: Facebook/AviationOne.
    Cape Winelands Airport begins R7bn expansion for international hub
    22 Nov 2023
    #OrchidsandOnions: Trevor Noah tourism ad captures the essence of SA
    #OrchidsandOnions: Trevor Noah tourism ad captures the essence of SA
     15 Nov 2023
    Google search with generative AI recently expanded to South Africa.
    Department of Tourism signs collaboration deal with Google
    12 Nov 2023
    Source:
    UK Ad market resilient in Q2 2023: Online channels drive growth
    31 Oct 2023
    Imag supplied from The Disney Plane reveal, captured by Mpho Ramathikithi, ZCMC Media. Disney’s biggest festive retail campaign in South Africa, May Your Wishes Come True has kicked off with a co-branded celebratory aircraft livery on Lift featuring some of the most iconic and memorable characters from Disney, Marvel and Star Wars
    Disney's biggest retail campaign "Lift's" into the sky
    23 Oct 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz