Woodlands Dairy set to acquire 100% of Ladismith Cheese Company

Woodlands Dairy Group has announced the acquisition of 100% of Ladismith Cheese Company, together with its subsidiaries, Ladismith Powder Company and Mooivallei Suiwel, from Sea Harvest Group Limited.

Chairman of Woodlands Dairy Group, Lex Gutsche and Woodlands Dairy Group CEO Helen McDougall. Image supplied

As a prominent entity in the dairy sector, Woodlands Dairy Group, comprising Woodlands Dairy and its wholly owned subsidiary Fairfield Dairy (Pty) Limited, specialises in UHT milk, yoghurt, cheese, custard, flavoured milk, and a diverse range of other dairy products.

This acquisition represents a significant advancement in the Group’s strategic growth trajectory, further solidifying its dedication to the South African dairy industry while enhancing supply chain efficiencies and expanding its consumer offerings.

“This transaction aligns perfectly with our vision to deliver high-quality, sustainable dairy products to a growing market,” comments Woodlands Dairy Group CEO Helen McDougall.

“By integrating Ladismith’s established regional presence and expertise with our extensive network, we are well positioned to provide customers with an enhanced and more specialised product portfolio.”

Chairman of Woodlands Dairy Group, Lex Gutsche, adds that the acquisition of the Ladismith Cheese Company is extremely exciting.

“This transaction will expand the Group’s geographical production facility presence, reaching the full breadth of South Africa, bringing us closer to more farmers and customers. I’m also very pleased and indeed proud that this transaction will lead to us becoming the largest wholly South African-owned, 25% Black-empowered dairy in the country - a clear testament to our belief in South Africa and its people.”

Established in June 1999, Ladismith Cheese Company has built a reputation for its high-quality cheese, butter, and milk powder. The incorporation of the Ladismith Cheese Company group will enable Woodlands Dairy Group to broaden its product range, expand its customer and channel base, leverage synergies throughout the organisation, and drive operational efficiencies across the group.

The completion of this transaction remains subject to certain conditions and regulatory approvals. Ladismith Cheese Company will continue to operate under its existing brand, benefiting from ongoing support provided by Woodlands Dairy Group’s leadership and expertise.

Sea Harvest Group CEO, Felix Ratheb, says, “In line with the strategic objectives presented to shareholders in early 2025, Sea Harvest intends de-leveraging its balance sheet through the disposal of non-fishing assets, and re-focusing on its seafood businesses. We will utilise the proceeds from the disposal to repay a portion of the long-term debt in our South African operation.”