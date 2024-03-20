Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

G&G AdvocacyPnetRocketseedEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Youth Employment News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Crime is rampant in South Africa, lets change that with Martin Van Staden

Crime is rampant in South Africa, lets change that with Martin Van Staden

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Why youth unemployment is a human rights issue

    20 Mar 2024
    20 Mar 2024
    As South Africa approaches Human Rights Day on 21 March, The BEE Chamber's Dimpho Sepeng raises poignant concerns about the persistent youth unemployment crisis in the country.
    Image source: nito500 –
    Image source: nito500 – 123RF.com

    Human Rights Day commemorates the events of 21 March 1960, a pivotal moment that reshaped the understanding of human rights in South Africa and specifically for Black people. This day, hundreds of South Africans took to the streets to protest against pass laws, which required Black South Africans to always carry a document of identification.

    “Human rights, defined as 'rights inherent to all human beings', include the right to work, education, and a standard of living adequate for health and well-being. However, a substantial portion of South Africa's youth faces the stark reality of these rights not being fully realised, a concern I was facing too whilst completing my studies,” Sepeng says.

    The alarming rates of youth unemployment in South Africa are a multifaceted challenge rooted in high inequality, inadequate education systems, and a sluggish economy. Youth unemployment in South Africa has reached staggering levels, with a disproportionate impact on Black people. “The unemployment rate among the Black African population group (36.1%) remains higher than the national average (32.1%) and other population groups and has been consistently so for the past 10 year period.” – Stats SA: Official unemployment rate by population group Q4:2023

    Here's how we can get SA's youth in jobs
    Here's how we can get SA's youth in jobs

      17 Jul 2023

    Right to work

    Dimpho Sepeng, a young Social Media Manager and part of the marketing team at The BEE Chamber
    Dimpho Sepeng, a young Social Media Manager and part of the marketing team at The BEE Chamber

    “The right to work, as articulated in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, emphasises 'the right to work, to free choice of employment, to just and favourable conditions of work and to protection against unemployment.' Yet, when a significant portion of the youth population is denied this fundamental right, it becomes a direct infringement on their human rights.”

    Youth unemployment extends beyond economic consequences, it permeates the fabric of society, affecting mental health, self-esteem, and overall well-being. The inability to secure employment hampers access to basic needs, creating a ripple effect that extends to housing, healthcare, and education.

    Human rights advocacy necessitates a focus on education and skills development, but access to employment opportunities post-training is crucial for empowering youth to navigate the job market successfully. Therefore, collaboration between the government and the private sector is vital in creating sustainable job opportunities aligned with the country's developmental goals.

    Still work to be done

    Sepeng adds: “While commendable policies such as the Broad-Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE), the Employment Equity Act, and initiatives like the Youth Employment Service (YES) exist, there is still work to be done in reducing youth unemployment and reinforcing the universal human right to work.

    “There is an urgent need for comprehensive and actionable strategies to create a more inclusive and equitable society. Collaborative efforts between the government and the private sector which prioritise education and skills development, are essential to address the root causes of Youth unemployment. Only by ensuring suitable opportunities for the Youth can South Africa move toward a future where all its citizens - especially the youth - can enjoy the full spectrum of their human rights.”

    The BEE Chamber has been involved in managing a number of YES and Skills Development programmes on behalf of its members. It strongly believes that whatever it does, there needs to be real impact on beneficiaries in a sustainable manner which leads to economic growth for the country. It encourages the public and private sector to collaborate where possible to allow for a better future for all.

    Read more: Human Rights Day, youth unemployment, The BEE Chamber
    NextOptions

    Related

    Yuneal Padayachy, chief support officer at The BEE Chamber
    Great expectations for B-BBEE transformation in 2024
     5 Feb 2024
    Yuneal Padayachy, chief support officer at The BEE Chamber
    Employing ESG and B-BBEE synergy to drive sustainable transformation
    27 Nov 2023
    Tackling SA's youth unemployment crisis through bold education initiatives
    Tackling SA's youth unemployment crisis through bold education initiatives
     12 Oct 2023
    Image source: Getty Images
    Tips to navigating employment equity reporting
     9 Oct 2023
    Here's how we can get SA's youth in jobs
    Here's how we can get SA's youth in jobs
     17 Jul 2023
    Upskilling youth with practical skills is essential to fighting unemployment
    Upskilling youth with practical skills is essential to fighting unemployment
     17 Jul 2023
    Addressing the youth unemployment crisis in South Africa: A call to action
    Salesian Institute Youth ProjectsAddressing the youth unemployment crisis in South Africa: A call to action
    Corporate engagement can impact the workforce, formal economy by transforming youth development
    Corporate engagement can impact the workforce, formal economy by transforming youth development
     6 Jun 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz