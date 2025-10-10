Why sectional-title properties are dominating the real estate market

Sectional-title properties are emerging as one of the most exciting growth sectors in South Africa’s real estate market, says Samuel Seeff, chairman of the Seeff Property Group.

Source: Supplied.

Driven by rapid urbanisation, the growing need for conveniently located urban accommodation, and the appeal of affordability and low-maintenance living, these developments are reshaping the way South Africans buy and invest in property. As lifestyle priorities evolve, sectional-title living is fast becoming the preferred choice for first-time buyers, young professionals, and downsizers alike.

Developers are responding by increasing the stock of apartments, townhouses, and clusters within secure complexes. Many of these developments now offer shared amenities such as gardens, pools, sports and recreations, and advanced security, which individual homeowners may not otherwise have access to, he says.

For many buyers, a sectional title is the most financially accessible way to enter the property market, as costs such as maintenance and insurance are shared through a monthly levy. These properties are also highly sought-after for rentals, and offer excellent investment value.

Seeff highlights key differences when purchasing sectional title compared to freehold homes, as follows: