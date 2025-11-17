From guesthouses to heritage sites: the enduring appeal of Cape Dutch architecture

For discerning buyers, the appeal of owning a Cape Dutch-style property often evolves into a lucrative lifestyle and commercial investment, from guesthouses to boutique farms.

Source: Supplied. Swellendam – the thriving 5-star, luxury guesthouse, Rothman Manor Boutique Hotel, offering three historic thatched houses dating to around 1834 with six stylish guest suites and more on a 3.5ha estate is on the market for R12.8m (Excl. Vt). It is fully equipped and furnished, and is being sold as a going concern.

Renowned for their whitewashed gables, thatched roofs, and historic charm, these properties attract buyers seeking unique venues, residential retreats, or commercial opportunities, says Jaco Badenhorst, sales manager for Seeff Country and Karoo.

Badenhorst says the intrinsic attraction and historical interest of these properties have driven significant demand, especially among local and international investors seeking unique income-generating assets.

One aspect of heritage properties which enhances the value is that they are regulated by the National Heritage Resources Act, and require permits from provincial heritage authorities for any renovations. This ensures the properties retain their historic value.

These properties are also quite rare and seldomly come onto the market, and when they do, tend to attract strong interest, he says. The architecture and history are often a key feature, as is the location which combine to make a compelling investment case, he says further.

Early settlement areas around the Cape, Winelands and Overberg tend to have the best-preserved examples of these properties. Badenhorst says prices tend to vary depending on the location, rarity, condition of the property, and general desirability.

Generally though, buyers and investors are prepared to pay a premium for the opportunity to own such a unique, historic property.

Heritage meets opportunity

Demand for such properties is often particularly pronounced in towns with historical charm coupled with modern convenience, and tourist attractions such as Swellendam.

As the third oldest town in the country, established in 1745, it offers a particular charm. It boasts over 50 provincial heritage sites, including the iconic Drostdy Museum. This historical significance is also well balanced by its natural, scenic setting at the foot of the Langeberg Mountains.

Swellendam is midway between Cape Town and the Garden Route, about a 2.5 hours’ drive, and a popular retreat and stop-over. Aside from the historic attractions such as the Drostdy Museum, there are also natural attractions such as the Duiwelsbos Waterfall and Bontebok National Park, and the popular Marloth Nature Reserve hiking trails. These ensure a steady flow of local and international tourism, underpinning the viability of hospitality investments.

Historic luxury investment

According to Val Anderton and Marinda Roux, property agents with Seeff, the top property listing in Swellendam currently is a prime example of the investment value these properties present. It is a Cape Dutch heritage property on a 3.5 ha estate, currently on the market for R12.8m (Excl. Vat). It operates as a thriving 5-star, luxury guesthouse known as Rothman Manor Boutique Hotel, and is fully equipped and furnished, and being sold as a going concern with a proven income-generating business and repeat clientele.

It features three historic thatched houses dating back to around 1834, offering six stylish guest suites as well as a private, two-bedroom owner or manager’s suite.

The estate includes a lush, park-like setting with a lotus pond, heated jacuzzi, swimming pool, and views over a 2.6ha eco-reserve with zebra and springbok. This rare find offers an unmatched blend of historic charm, and genuine African luxury, say the agents.

Stable investment appeal

Badenhorst highlights that Swellendam is a solid bet for buyers and investors. It is mainly an agricultural and tourism town with a stable property market.

The average freehold price is around R2.3m, with luxury homes generally ranging upwards of R5m to R15m, depending on the property. While the bulk of the sales are usually below the R3m to R4m range, about a handful of properties sell annually over R5m.

The town has a good mix of younger and older buyers, and is quite popular with retirees and families alike, offering good amenities and schools. It is also a popular tourist area with numerous hospitality establishments, and popular wedding venues.