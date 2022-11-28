Industries

Tourism

    Issued by The Publicity Workshop
    9 Apr 2024
    9 Apr 2024
    With two finely crafted RX events looming on the horizon, Megan De Jager, portfolio director – travel, tourism and RX Africa marketing at RX Africa, notes that whether you have already delved into the generous African continent or are still exploring her immense gifts from afar, the journey of a lifetime awaits travel market specialists.
    Wherever you are in the world, your journey starts here

    Now in its nineth year, the invitation-only International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) Africa 2024 event will be hosted in the iconic Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens in Cape Town from 7-9 April. De Jager says, “Demand for luxury African travel experiences is on a massive growth path, and our theme ‘Step Inside ILTM Africa’ brings the luxury of African travel to the world's most prestigious buyers.

    “To meet global demand, ILTM Africa 2024 provides exhibitors with an unmatched opportunity to showcase offerings to a fine-tuned audience of pre-qualified buyers. Booking platforms have reported a huge rise in trips valued over $3,800 since 2019, especially for safari adventures.”

    The current appetite for luxury African travel, De Jager adds, is riding high: “With face-to-face meetings and networking opportunities between luxury travel brands from across Africa and the Indian Ocean islands, the industry's top international travel advisors are taking advantage of what this exciting, ancient continent offers.”

    Wherever you are in the world, your journey starts here

    The adventure continues…

    Running directly after ILTM Africa is World Travel Market (WTM) Africa, the continent’s leading B2B inbound and outbound tourism trade event, from 10 - 12 April 2024 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

    According to De Jager, WTM Africa provides a platform from where attendees can generate sales leads, launch new products, and raise brand awareness. “WTM Africa is the place where the B2B tourism companies’ journey takes them into markets to conduct industry research and size up their competition while forging new relationships and maintaining current ones.

    De Jager importantly notes, RX will bring commitment to sustainability to the forefront, with heightened efforts to reduce carbon footprints, minimising waste and promoting eco-friendly practices businesses at all levels can implement.

    “Celebrating and growing sustainable tourism has been a vital factor throughout the show’s ten-year history and WTM Africa’s 2024 partnership with the City of Cape Town, one of Africa’s leading responsible tourism destinations, reinforces this commitment.

    Wherever you are in the world, your journey starts here

    “Re-use, recycle, upcycle are not mere phrases to RX Africa,” De Jager asserts. “The importance of these and other innovations that reduce negative impacts on our planet are part of every event long before bookings open.”

    Attendees will be pleased to note that WTM Africa 2024 will be RX Africa’s most sustainable event yet, and the company welcomes engagement with those attending the event.

    Registrations for trade visitors is still open.

    To register Africa Travel Week (atwconnect.com)

    The Publicity Workshop
    The Publicity Workshop is a highly respected South African entertainment, consumer and lifestyle publicity, brand activation and eventing consultancy.

