Entries open for WTM Africa Responsible Tourism Awards

Entries are open for the WTM Africa Responsible Tourism Awards 2025, with the submission deadline set for 19 March 2025. Calling all changemakers, Africa Travel Week (ATW) is urging responsible tourism businesses to enter the awards.

“These annual awards celebrate exceptional efforts driving tourism as a force for good,” says Megan De Jager, portfolio director for RX Africa. “They’re our way of honouring initiatives that address key global challenges while enhancing the travel experience.”

Award entries will be judged by a panel of industry experts led by Dr Harold Goodwin, WTM Africa’s Responsible Tourism advisor. The six confirmed categories for 2025 are summarised below:

1. All-Inclusive Tourism: Can it be Responsible?

2. Adapting to Climate Change

3. Increasing Local Sourcing (to Create Shared Value)

4. Peace & Understanding

5. Managing Waste: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Upcycle

6. Nature Positive Travel

Winners will be announced live at WTM Africa at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on 10 April 2025. Gold winners in each category will also have the opportunity to compete at the global Responsible Tourism Awards later in 2025.

“In previous years, Africa has scooped as many as five awards in the global accolades and last year we picked up another – this underscores our region’s innovative spirit, drive and commitment to responsible tourism,” De Jager adds.

How to enter

Step 1: Visit the WTM Africa Responsible Tourism Awards page

Step 2: Select your category & download the entry form

Step 3: Submit a compelling case study to moc.labolgxr@yarrum.norahs showing your measurable impact and innovative approach to responsible tourism.

“We believe tourism can change the world,” says De Jager. “If that’s a message you align with, don’t miss your chance to be recognised as a leader in responsible tourism and to put your company on the global map,” she concludes.