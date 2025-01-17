Index Hotels announces strategic collaboration with Eleven | Eleven Resort in Ghana

Index Hotels, a premier provider of bespoke hospitality management and consultancy services, is delighted to announce an exciting collaboration with Eleven | Eleven Resort, an extraordinary oceanfront destination currently under construction in Gomoa Fete, Ghana. This partnership underscores Index Hotels’ commitment to delivering elite hospitality experiences through innovative design, strategic management, and operational excellence.

As part of this collaboration, Index Hotels is providing multifaceted technical support and expertise—from hotel and F&B operations design and development to the conceptualisation of the interior, amenities, and experience in addition to kitchen design. Assistance with asset optimisation will contribute to asset and oversight, project, and facilities management to cultivate a dynamic that establishes a successful partnership with Eleven | Eleven. Once Eleven | Eleven opens its doors, Index Hotels will proudly operate the property on behalf of its owners to ensure a seamless and exceptional guest experience.

Craig Seaman, CEO of Index Hotels, expresses his enthusiasm for the endeavour, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Eleven | Eleven, a visionary project that perfectly aligns with our mission to create transformative hospitality experiences. Our team at Index Hotels brings decades of expertise in design, operations, and management, ensuring that Eleven | Eleven will set a new benchmark for luxury and innovation in the region. This partnership exemplifies the power of combining creativity and strategy to deliver exceptional value to guests and stakeholders alike.”

Situated on the Gulf of Guinea, Eleven | Eleven is a five-star oceanfront destination designed to be an oasis amongst life’s distractions. From its serene location in the vibrant village of Gomoa Fete to its modern architectural brilliance, this resort promises an unparalleled guest experience. Whether visiting for a corporate retreat or a personal celebration, Eleven | Eleven offers a unique opportunity to escape and unwind in a harmonious blend of luxury, comfort, and cultural immersion.

This goal has been achieved through the incorporation of thoughtfully curated amenities that aim to ensure the sublime enjoyment of guests. For those seeking relaxation, the spa and rooftop terrace provide spaces of serenity and replenishment. The culinary-inclined will have their choice of three distinct style concepts that celebrate the gastronomy of Mediterranean and West African cuisine—available in the banquet hall, bars, and restaurants with oceanfront al fresco dining to bring the sea to your table. These facets of the Eleven | Eleven experience culminate into being the ideal beach wedding destination for lovers seeking their nuptial oasis. The resort allows for a sea breeze-scented celebration of their covenant alongside loved ones upon the glorious Ghanaian coastline.

Eleven | Eleven’s conceptualisation as a modern experiential fusion of design and lifestyle welcomes guests into a peaceful sanctuary of exceptional service in combination with artistic ambience. With 46 units and seven oceanfront villas, the variety of available dwellings provides something special for each guest, including a lavish 450m squared royal suite. Whether it be direct access to the pool, a gateway to the verdant garden, or a panoramic view of the ocean, the intrinsic design of each room promises comfort worth returning to.

That desire coincides with Eleven | Eleven Group’s commitment to developing sustainable, innovative, and affordable real estate projects in emerging markets. Their leadership team, composed of an award-winning architect, a global business strategist, and a hospitality magnate, has come together to create this extraordinary destination. By promoting sustainable urban infrastructure and leveraging their diverse expertise, the group is redefining hospitality and real estate development in the region.

Complementarily, Index Hotels is renowned for its provision of extensive hospitality services. Established in formulating strategic business and marketing plans; team strategy and development; and brand development with product and service conceptualisation alongside hotel and restaurant design and development, Index Hotels delivers bespoke solutions that transform visions into reality.



